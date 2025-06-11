Vivos Therapeutics Finalizes Acquisition Of The Sleep Center Of Nevada

Markets
(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) has completed its acquisition of The Sleep Center of Nevada - SCN, marking its first major step in directly operating sleep testing and treatment centers.

The deal aligns with Vivos' strategic shift from a dental provider-based model to direct patient care through medical sleep practice ownership.

The acquisition, valued at $9 million in cash and stock with potential earn-outs, brings SCN's seven-location, high-volume operation under Vivos' management. SCN serves around 3,000 new patients monthly and has diagnosed and treated over 200,000 sleep disorder cases. With SCN's 90 percent positive OSA diagnosis rate, Vivos plans to offer its FDA-cleared oral appliances as alternatives to CPAP and other legacy treatments.

Vivos expects higher-margin revenue from diagnostics, consulting, and appliance sales. Integration has already begun at two SCN locations, with full ramp-up anticipated over the next 12-18 months. Financing includes an $8.2 million senior loan from Streeterville Capital and a $3.75 million equity investment from New Seneca Partners.

Leadership from SCN, including Drs. Prabhu and Tara Rachakonda, has joined Vivos and expressed strong belief in the treatment. Investors also affirmed confidence in Vivos' scalable model, expecting reduced cash burn and improved cash flow.

VVOS is currently trading at $2.27, or 7.50% higher on the NasdaqCM.

