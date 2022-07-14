Vivos Therapeutics' Entire Line Of Oral Appliances Gets Regulatory Approval In Australia

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS), a medical technology company, said on Thursday that it has received multiple Class I clearances in Australia for its entire line of oral appliances to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

The appliances that have won clearance include mRNA and mmRNA that can be used to reduce snoring and alleviate the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, and DNA and Vivos Guide/Way that can be used to reduce nighttime snoring and for obstructive sleep apnea and sleep-disordered breathing in children and adults.

Vivos also said that the same appliances have received clearances in the U.S. and Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.