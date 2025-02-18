Vivos Therapeutics CEO Kirk Huntsman to Engage in Fireside Chat Discussing Company's OSA Treatment Innovations

Vivos Therapeutics announces CEO's participation in a fireside chat discussing its OSA treatment devices and strategic business model.

Quiver AI Summary

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. announced that CEO Kirk Huntsman will participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research analyst Do Kim on February 18, 2025, to discuss the company’s strategic direction and its proprietary Vivos CARE devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Huntsman will explain Vivos' shift to a medical-based business model, efforts to form alliances with physician-based sleep groups, and the dynamics of the OSA market. The Vivos Method is highlighted as a noninvasive treatment effective for OSA in both adults and children, having benefited over 47,000 patients globally. The event will be available for registration and can be replayed on the company's website for 30 days.

Potential Positives

Participation of CEO Kirk Huntsman in a fireside chat highlights the company's leadership and commitment to transparency with investors.

Focus on strategic shift to a medical-based business model indicates a proactive approach to adapting to market needs and enhancing partnerships.

Presentation of Vivos CARE devices as clinically effective, noninvasive solutions for sleep-related disorders underscores the company's innovative edge in the medical device market.

Potential Negatives

Significant emphasis on the company's forward-looking statements indicates reliance on uncertain future outcomes, which could lead to investor skepticism.

The mention of risks associated with regulatory scrutiny and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea treatment sector could raise concerns about the company's reputation and operational stability.

The caution regarding the potential inability to implement revenue and sales strategies or to secure additional financing may signal financial instability or operational challenges ahead.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the fireside chat on February 18, 2025?

The fireside chat aims to provide an overview of Vivos Therapeutics' business and its OSA treatment devices.

Who will be participating in the fireside chat?

Kirk Huntsman, CEO of Vivos Therapeutics, will participate alongside Do Kim, a senior research analyst from Water Tower Research.

How can I register for the Vivos fireside chat?

You can register for the listen-only event by visiting the Fireside Chat Registration Link provided in the announcement.

What is the Vivos Method for treating OSA?

The Vivos Method is a nonsurgical, noninvasive approach designed to treat obstructive sleep apnea in both adults and children.

Where can I find more information about Vivos Therapeutics?

Additional information can be found on the Vivos Therapeutics website at www.vivos.com.

Full Release



LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company’’) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders (including all severities of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults and moderate to severe OSA in children ages 6 – 17), today announced that the Company’s CEO Kirk Huntsman will participate in a fireside chat with Do Kim, senior research analyst of Water Tower Research ("WTR") on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET.





Mr. Huntsman will provide an overview of the Company and its Vivos CARE devices for OSA, the strategic shift to a medical-based business model, its efforts to secure alliances and partnerships with physician-based sleep groups, OSA market dynamics, and how Vivos CARE devices fit in the OSA treatment paradigm.





To register for this listen-only event, please visit:







Fireside Chat Registration Link







The replay of the fireside chat will be available for 30 days in the "Investor Relations" section on the Company’s website at



https://vivos.com



.







About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.







Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults and children. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical, and cost-effective solution for treating mild to severe OSA in adults and moderate to severe OSA in children. It has proven effective in over 47,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 2,000 trained dentists.





The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ proprietary CARE appliance therapy and other modalities that alter the size, shape, and position of the jaw and soft tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-severe OSA in adults and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method. Vivos also employs a marketing and distribution model where it collaborates with sleep-treatment providers to offer patients OSA treatment options and help promote sales of its appliances.





For more information, visit www.vivos.com.











Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release, the fireside chat referred to herein, and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, “goal” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the actual future impact of the initiatives and corporate achievements described herein on Vivos’ future revenues and results of operations and the anticipated benefits of the Company’s new marketing and distribution model described herein) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to implement revenue, sales and marketing strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos’ products, (iii) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea treatment sector; (iv) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financings on reasonable terms when needed, if at all or maintain its Nasdaq listing (v) market and other conditions, and (vi) other risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.







Vivos Investor Relations and Media Contact



:





Bradford Amman, CFO





investors@vivoslife.com



