Vivos Spikes 263% On 510 (K) Clearance From FDA For CARE Oral Appliances To Treat OSA In Adults

November 29, 2023 — 10:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)shares surged more than 263 percent on Wednesday morning trade after announcing FDA's 510(k) clearance for its removable CARE oral appliances to treat severe obstructive sleep apnea or OSA in adults.

The company had earlier submitted statistically significant data to the FDA for OSA. The studies have recorded average treatment time of just 9.7 months.

