Vivos, SPCVA Form AIM Florida To Expand Sleep Apnea And Insomnia Care For CVD Patients

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS), a medical device and healthcare services company focused on breathing-related sleep disorders, has entered into a collaboration agreement with South Palm Cardiovascular Associates, LLC (SPCVA), a multi-location cardiology practice with roughly 30,000 patients in Florida.

The partnership will support the formation of AIM Florida, LLC, a physician-aligned management services organization aimed at expanding access to integrated diagnostic and therapeutic clinical treatment services for patients with cardiovascular disease who also suffer from obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is independently associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality, especially in patients with moderate-to-severe disease. SPCVA cardiologists report that timely diagnosis and treatment for these patients have been a longstanding challenge, reflecting a national shortage of board-certified sleep medicine specialists.

Under the agreement, Vivos expects to hold at least 80% of AIM Florida, with SPCVA owning up to 20%, subject to final documentation and regulatory requirements. The collaboration will initially focus on patients in Palm Beach County, with plans to identify, diagnose, and support treatment for OSA and other sleep-disordered breathing conditions commonly linked to cardiometabolic and chronic health issues.

R. Kirk Huntsman, Chairman and CEO of Vivos, said the collaboration represents a scalable model for expanding access to sleep and breathing health solutions across Florida and potentially to more than 2,500 cardiology group nationwide. He noted that the structure mirrors the company's successful model established after its 2025 acquisition of Sleep Centers of Nevada, but without the significant capital outlays associated with acquisitions.

Huntsman added that by aligning Vivos' technology and services platform with an experienced cardiology group, the partnership aims to raise the standard of care for patients who suffer from both OSA and cardiovascular disease, creating a compliant and scalable framework for broader national expansion.

VVOS has traded between $0.54 and $7.95 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.66, down 5.63%.

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