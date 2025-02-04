Vivos Inc. Sees Encouraging Results In Clinical Trial Of RadioGel For Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Vivos Inc. (RDGL)a radiation oncology medical device company, on Tuesday announced positive early results from its ongoing human clinical trial of RadioGel Precision Radionuclide Therapy a targeted treatment for cancer.

The first five patients in the trial showed no adverse events and confirmed via PET imaging that the Y-90 radiation remained at the point of injection, indicating the treatment's safety.

Notably, a 30-day PET scan of a local patient revealed over 80% reduction in tumor size and metastatic activity, with no risk to her voice, making this a meaningful result.

The company plans to expand the trial from 30 to 50 patients, incorporating new deep-needle CT-guided injection technology to treat deeper tumors such as those found in lung and pancreatic cancer.

This expansion is aimed at gathering more comprehensive data on the efficacy and safety of RadioGel.

Vivos is also working to scale production for both its human and animal treatments, IsoPet, in collaboration with its contract manufacturer, IsoTherapeutics acquired by Telix.

The company is exploring additional global manufacturing partnerships, particularly in India, to support the global supply chain for RadioGel and IsoPet.

CEO Mike Korenko expressed optimism about the early results and highlighted the company's commitment to expanding its technology and business to strengthen RadioGel' s competitive position in the market.

Vivos intends to submit the trial's data to the FDA to support the safety profile of RadioGel and pursue expanded indications for use in the U.S.

Currently, RDGL is trading at $39.61 up by 5.81%.

