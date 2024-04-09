Vivos Gets Approval To Facilitate Full Medicare Reimbursement For CARE Sleep Apnea Oral Devices

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) announced on Tuesday that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals to facilitate Medicare reimbursement for its CARE oral medical devices. These devices are designed for treating obstructive sleep apnea or OSA in adults, regardless of severity.

The approval grants Medicare beneficiaries coverage and reimbursement for eligible charges billable to Medicare.

The device is classified under the code K1027 as an oral appliance that aids in reducing upper airway collapsibility without a fixed mechanical hinge.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $3.41, up 12.54%.

