Vivos To Acquire Operating Assets Of The Sleep Center Of Nevada

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the operating assets of The Sleep Center of Nevada, an operator of medical sleep centers in Nevada. Vivos has agreed to pay up to $9 million for the SCN operating assets, including $6 million in cash and $1.5 million in Vivos common stock at closing. Also, $1.5 million in Vivos stock may be earned in the future if SCN achieves an agreed to financial milestone.

SCN serves the sleep testing and treatment referral needs of OSA patients. SCN sees approximately 3,000 new patients per month for testing, consultation, and treatment of conditions like OSA, insomnia and restless leg syndrome.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.