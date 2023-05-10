Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) Price Target Increased by 16.76% to 51.51

The average one-year price target for Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) has been revised to 51.51 / share. This is an increase of 16.76% from the prior estimate of 44.12 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 165.79% from the latest reported closing price of 19.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.92% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.