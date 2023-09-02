Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) Price Target Increased by 11.22% to 55.59

The average one-year price target for Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) has been revised to 55.59 / share. This is an increase of 11.22% from the prior estimate of 49.98 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 337.03% from the latest reported closing price of 12.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVY is 0.02%, an increase of 1,147.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,617.73% to 126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 119K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

