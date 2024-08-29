News & Insights

Markets
VVPR

VivoPower's Tembo E-LV Agrees To Merger With Special Purpose Acquisition Company In $904 Mln Deal

August 29, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tembo E-LV B.V., a subsidiary of VivoPower International plc (VVPR) announced Thursday that it has executed a definitive Business Combination Agreement with Cactus Acquisition Corp. Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted special purpose acquisition company (CCTS, CCTSW, CCTSU).

The agreement assigns a pro forma enterprise value to the combination of Tembo and CCTS, assuming no redemptions by Cactus public shareholders at or before closing of $904 million and precludes any further direct investment into Tembo.

The agreement was entered into by the parties following due diligence and receipt by the Cactus board of directors of a fairness opinion from an independent third party.

The parties expect to close the deal, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including, without limitation, the completion of the SEC review process and approval of the transaction by Cactus shareholders, prior to the end of calendar year 2024.

In connection with the agreement, the parties will submit to Nasdaq an application to list the securities of a newly formed company (Tembo Group) established in connection with the transaction on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VVPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.