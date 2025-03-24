VivoPower Receives Unsolicited Takeover Proposal from Energi Holdings Limited for All Non-Affiliated Free Float Shares

VivoPower received an unsolicited non-binding all-cash takeover proposal from Energi Holdings to acquire free float shares.

VivoPower International PLC has received an unsolicited non-binding takeover proposal from Energi Holdings Limited, an Abu Dhabi-based energy solutions company. The proposal, valued at $120 million, aims to buy out all non-affiliated free float shares of VivoPower and privatize the company. VivoPower's board is currently reviewing the proposal with their advisors and will provide updates soon. Established in 2014, VivoPower operates globally, focusing on sustainable energy solutions for fleet applications and aims to help customers achieve net-zero carbon status.

Potential Positives

VivoPower has received a significant all-cash takeover proposal from Energi Holdings Limited, indicating potential interest and valuation from a reputable energy solutions company.

The proposal aims for the buyout of all non-affiliated free float shares, which could lead to increased shareholder value.

The involvement of an Emirates headquartered company with substantial revenues and a global presence may enhance VivoPower's market position and credibility.

The board of VivoPower is actively reviewing the proposal with its advisors, suggesting a proactive approach to shareholder interests and strategic decision-making.

Potential Negatives

The receipt of an unsolicited takeover proposal may indicate potential weaknesses in VivoPower's market position or operational performance, which could be viewed negatively by investors.

The company's reliance on an external entity for a significant buyout could raise concerns about its ability to sustain operations independently in the future.

The non-binding nature of the proposal introduces uncertainty, which could lead to volatility in VivoPower's stock price and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the unsolicited takeover proposal from Energi Holdings Limited?

The proposal is an all-cash offer to buy non-affiliated free float shares of VivoPower for US$120 million.

Is the takeover proposal considered hostile?

No, the unsolicited proposal from Energi Holdings Limited is not classified as a hostile takeover.

What is VivoPower's core business focus?

VivoPower specializes in sustainable energy solutions, focusing on electric fleet applications and decarbonization solutions.

When was VivoPower established and listed?

VivoPower was established in 2014 and has been listed on Nasdaq since 2016.

What should shareholders do regarding the takeover proposal?

Shareholders are advised to stay informed as VivoPower is reviewing the proposal with its advisors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower" or the "Company") confirmed today that it has received an unsolicited non-binding takeover proposal from Energi Holdings Limited (“Energi”), an Abu Dhabi headquartered energy solutions company established in 2014 with US$1 Billion of revenues and offices in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe and Southeast Asia (



www.energi.ae



).





The unsolicited takeover proposal is an all-cash offer for all non affiliated free float shares of VivoPower at an enterprise value of US$120 million and is subject to due diligence.





The board members of VivoPower have acknowledged the receipt of the proposal from Energi and are in the process of reviewing with its advisors and will provide an update to the market as soon as possible.







About VivoPower







Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







