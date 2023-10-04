VivoPower Ordinary Shares To Begin Trading On Post-split Basis On Oct. 6

(RTTNews) - VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) said it will proceed with a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding ordinary shares. The Reverse Split will be effective at 4:01 PM, Eastern Time, on October 5, 2023. The ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on October 6, 2023.

The company noted that when the Reverse Split is effective, every 10 ordinary shares issued and outstanding will be combined automatically into one ordinary share. The company does not expect the Reverse Split to impact its current or future business operations.

