News & Insights

Markets
VVPR

VivoPower Ordinary Shares To Begin Trading On Post-split Basis On Oct. 6

October 04, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) said it will proceed with a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding ordinary shares. The Reverse Split will be effective at 4:01 PM, Eastern Time, on October 5, 2023. The ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on October 6, 2023.

The company noted that when the Reverse Split is effective, every 10 ordinary shares issued and outstanding will be combined automatically into one ordinary share. The company does not expect the Reverse Split to impact its current or future business operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VVPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.