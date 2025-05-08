VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Completion of Phase I Due Diligence with Energi Holdings Limited

Phase I due diligence completed; Phase II expected by June 2, 2025, for proposed US$180 million acquisition.

VivoPower International PLC has announced the successful completion of Phase I due diligence conducted by Energi Holdings Limited regarding a non-binding proportional takeover valued at $180 million. Energi, a global energy solutions firm based in Abu Dhabi, finished the initial review on schedule, leading both parties to agree to expedite Phase II, which involves a more detailed analysis of regulatory, legal, and technical aspects, set to be completed by June 2, 2025. VivoPower, established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ, focuses on sustainable energy solutions and aims to assist clients in achieving net-zero carbon emissions through various electric and ancillary services across multiple regions.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of Phase I due diligence indicates strong progress towards potential acquisition, enhancing VivoPower's strategic positioning.

Collaboration with Energi Holdings, a well-established global energy solutions company, may open avenues for increased market opportunities and synergies.

Accelerated timeline for Phase II due diligence reflects both parties' commitment to reaching a binding agreement, potentially leading to significant business growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a lengthy due diligence process, indicating potential delays and uncertainties in finalizing the takeover, which could signal operational challenges.

Forward-looking statements include significant disclaimers about risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company faces considerable challenges that may materially impact its future performance.

The reliance on a non-binding agreement may introduce additional risk factors, as it underscores the lack of a guaranteed successful acquisition and potential instability in the company's strategic direction.

What is the status of VivoPower's due diligence process?

Phase I of due diligence has been successfully completed, with Phase II expected to conclude by 2 June 2025.

Who is Energi Holdings Limited?

Energi Holdings Limited is a global energy solutions company based in Abu Dhabi, generating annual revenues of US$1 billion.

What is the enterprise value of the proposed takeover?

The non-binding proportional takeover has an enterprise value of US$180 million.

What does VivoPower specialize in?

VivoPower focuses on electric solutions for customized off-road and on-road fleet applications and provides decarbonization solutions.

Where does VivoPower operate?

VivoPower has operations in various countries, including Australia, Canada, the UK, the US, and the UAE.

Phase I due diligence successfully completed on schedule; Phase II of due diligence to be completed by 2 June 2025









LONDON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, “VivoPower” or the “Company”) today announced that Energi Holdings Limited (“Energi”) has advised the Company of the successful completion of the first phase of due diligence in connection with the previously disclosed non-binding proportional takeover at an enterprise value of US$180 million.





Energi, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a global energy solutions company with US$1 billion in annual revenues and operations spanning the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe, and Southeast Asia (



www.energi.ae



).





The first phase of due diligence, which involved commercial, financial, and operational reviews, was completed successfully on schedule.





Consequently, both parties have agreed to an accelerated second phase of due diligence, which will include a more in-depth review of regulatory, legal, and technical matters. This phase is expected to conclude by 2 June 2025, with both parties continuing to work constructively toward the goal of a binding agreement.







About VivoPower







Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focussed on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customised and ruggedised fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







