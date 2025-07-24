VivoPower International PLC Announces Listing of Standardized Options on Nasdaq Options Market

VivoPower announces Nasdaq Options Market will list standardized options on VVPR, enhancing trading accessibility and liquidity.

Quiver AI Summary

VivoPower International PLC, in a recent announcement, stated that the Nasdaq Options Market will start listing standardized options on its stock (NASDAQ: VVPR) beginning July 25, 2025, reflecting increased interest from institutional and retail investors. This introduction of options trading, which will feature a variety of expiration dates and strike prices, is expected to enhance VivoPower's capital markets presence and improve investor access. The options will trade under the ticker symbol VVPR and are intended to provide investors with better tools to manage risk while contributing to market liquidity. VivoPower is evolving into a digital asset enterprise focused on accumulating and managing XRP digital assets to support decentralized finance and blockchain applications. The company operates globally and includes two business divisions: Tembo, which focuses on electric solutions, and Caret Digital, which deals with renewable power and digital asset mining.

Potential Positives

VivoPower International PLC becomes the first publicly listed company with a treasury strategy focused on accumulating and holding XRP, highlighting its innovative approach in the digital asset space.

The listing of standardized options on the Nasdaq Options Market broadens VivoPower's capital markets footprint, enhancing investor accessibility and interest in the company's stock.

The introduction of options trading provides institutional and retail investors with new tools to manage risk and leverage positions, potentially increasing trading activity and investment in VVPR.

The options will be listed under the ticker symbol VVPR, improving liquidity and trading efficiency for investors.

Potential Negatives

The company's strategy to focus on accumulating and holding XRP may expose it to significant market volatility and regulatory risks associated with digital assets.

The reliance on options trading could indicate a need for improved liquidity, which may reflect underlying concerns about the company's financial stability.

The press release emphasizes the company's transformation without providing detailed information on how this shift will impact existing business operations, potentially raising concerns among investors about uncertainty and risk.

FAQ

What is VivoPower's recent announcement?

VivoPower announced that Nasdaq will begin listing standardized options on VVPR effective July 25, 2025.

Why is options trading important for VivoPower?

Options trading enhances investor accessibility, provides risk management tools, and improves trading efficiency and liquidity.

What does VivoPower focus on in its new strategy?

The company is transforming into an XRP-focused digital asset enterprise, emphasizing acquisition and holding of XRP.

How will options on VVPR be traded?

Options will be listed under the ticker symbol VVPR on the Nasdaq Options Market and cleared by the OCC.

What does VivoPower offer through its two business units?

VivoPower's units provide electric solutions for fleets and develop sustainable power-to-x applications, including digital asset mining.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VVPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $VVPR stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





LONDON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”), the first publicly listed company in the world with a treasury strategy to accumulate and hold XRP (“XRP”), today announced that the Nasdaq Options Market has advised that it will begin listing standardized options on VVPR, effective Friday, July 25, 2025.





The decision by NASDAQ to initiate options trading is based on an increase in perceived institutional and retail investor interest in VVPR’s stock over the last few months.





Options trading on VVPR will include a range of standard expiration dates and strike prices. Trading will be cleared through the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) and governed by the standard rules of Nasdaq and the OCC.





The launch of options trading marks a significant milestone in broadening the Company’s capital markets footprint and investor accessibility, as well as offering both institutional and retail investors enhanced tools to manage risk and leverage positions. Furthermore, the availability of options on VVPR enhances trading efficiency and deepens liquidity.





Options will be listed under the ticker symbol



VVPR



on the Nasdaq Options Market.







About VivoPower







VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is undergoing a strategic transformation into the world’s first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.





Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.







Contact







Shareholder Enquiries







media@vivopower.com





