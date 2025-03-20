VivoPower Announces Spin-Off of Caret Digital via Direct Nasdaq Listing with Share Dividend Plan

VivoPower plans to spin off Caret Digital via a direct Nasdaq listing, focusing on Dogecoin mining and Bitcoin conversion.

VivoPower International PLC has announced plans to spin off its subsidiary, Caret Digital, through a direct listing on the Nasdaq, allowing VivoPower shareholders to receive five shares of Caret Digital for each share they hold in VivoPower. The spin-off, which has an implied market capitalization of $250 million (subject to market conditions), aims to streamline the process and facilitate the distribution of shares, avoiding the complexities of a reverse merger. Caret Digital will focus on mining Dogecoin (DOGE) and converting it to Bitcoin (BTC) to optimize returns, with plans to raise $10 million from strategic investors for growth. Shareholders had previously approved the spin-off at the Annual General Meeting in December 2023, though the finalization of the transaction will depend on market conditions.

Potential Positives

VivoPower is spinning off its subsidiary Caret Digital through a direct listing on Nasdaq, which is perceived as a more efficient and cost-effective method compared to a reverse merger.

Shareholders of VivoPower will benefit from receiving five shares of Caret Digital for each VivoPower share held, directly linking their interests to the performance of the new company.

The proposed spin-off has an implied market capitalisation of $250 million, indicating a strong valuation for the new entity in the marketplace.

Caret Digital's focus on cryptocurrency mining, specifically Dogecoin, and conversion to Bitcoin positions it strategically within a growing sector in sustainable energy solutions, potentially enhancing future profitability.

Potential Negatives

Concerns regarding the spin-off of Caret Digital highlight potential uncertainties, as the successful consummation of the transaction is contingent upon market conditions, creating risk for shareholders.

Investment focus on cryptocurrency mining, particularly Dogecoin, may raise investor skepticism due to the volatility and speculative nature of digital currencies.

The implied market capitalization of $250 million is subject to change, indicating potential instability and unpredictability in the valuation of Caret Digital post-spin-off.

FAQ

What is the plan for Caret Digital's spin-off?

VivoPower plans to spin off Caret Digital through a direct Nasdaq listing to enhance efficiency and shareholder value.

How many Caret Digital shares will VivoPower shareholders receive?

VivoPower shareholders will receive five Caret Digital shares for each VivoPower share held as of the record date.

What is the potential market capitalisation for Caret Digital?

The implied market capitalisation for Caret Digital is $250 million, subject to market conditions and capital raising outcomes.

What is Caret Digital's focus in cryptocurrency?

Caret Digital will focus on mining Dogecoin and converting it to Bitcoin to optimize returns and yield.

When was the spin-off plan approved by VivoPower shareholders?

The spin-off plan was approved at VivoPower's Annual General Meeting in December 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LONDON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower" or the "Company") announced today that it has engaged advisors to support in executing its plan to spin off its subsidiary, Caret LLC ("Caret Digital"), through a direct listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).





The decision to effectuate a spin off via a direct listing rather than a reverse merger is based on expediency and efficiency in relation to cost and timeline, as well as the ability to more readily distribute dividend shares to VivoPower shareholders. Furthermore, this avoids the complexities of a reverse listing into a Canadian or other non-Nasdaq listed shell company as previously considered.





It is proposed that VivoPower shareholders as at a future record date, will be entitled to receive five (5) shares of Caret Digital for each VivoPower share held. The implied market capitalisation is $250m (which is subject to change based on market conditions and other factors). Additionally, Caret Digital intends to raise $10 million from strategic investors as part of the transaction to support growth plans.





Caret Digital’s strategy will initially focus on cryptocurrency mining, with an emphasis on mining Dogecoin (DOGE) as previously announced. Leveraging DOGE mining economics, the company will convert mined DOGE into Bitcoin (BTC), securing BTC at an effective discount (based on current DOGE mining economics), which will then allow it to execute on strategies to optimise BTC yield and returns.​





The spin-off plan was previously approved by VivoPower shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held in December 2023. Furthermore, at the Annual General Meeting in December 2024, shareholders authorized the Company to proceed with mergers or divestments, as deemed appropriate, in alignment with the Company's strategic objectives.





As part of the planned spin-off, there can be no assurances that VivoPower will consummate the proposed transaction on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, as it will be subject to market conditions.







About VivoPower







Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focussed on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customised and ruggedised fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.







About Caret Digital







Caret, LLC (trading as Caret Digital), a wholly owned subsidiary of VivoPower, and has a Power-to-X strategy involving the development of renewable power infrastructure that is vertically integrated with high energy consumption use cases. In the first phase of its Power-to-X strategy, Caret Digital is building up capacity and infrastructure to mine DOGE coin, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable blockchain operations.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s and Caret’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







Contact







Shareholder Enquiries









shareholders@vivopower.com







