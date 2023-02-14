Vivo Opportunity Now Owns 6.80% of Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)

Fintel reports that Vivo Opportunity has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.00MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 68.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.13% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astria Therapeutics is $25.67. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 79.13% from its latest reported closing price of $14.33.

The projected annual revenue for Astria Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astria Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATXS is 0.22%, an increase of 431.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 142.99% to 14,328K shares. The put/call ratio of ATXS is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vivo Capital holds 1,681K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 99.71% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,281K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,200K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 75.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 1,014.23% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 912K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 699K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 289.02% over the last quarter.

Astria Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astria Therapeutics’ dedicated and passionate team is devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families impacted by HAE and rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases.

