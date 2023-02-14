Vivo Opportunity Now Owns 4.20% of Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

Fintel reports that Vivo Opportunity has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN). This represents 4.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 30, 2021 they reported 1.30MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.24% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is $47.86. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 45.24% from its latest reported closing price of $32.95.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 49.81%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 19.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.34%, an increase of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.37% to 40,302K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Commodore Capital holds 2,696K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing an increase of 39.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 121.85% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,130K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 65.91% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,970K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 40.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 107.93% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,742K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 51.44% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,678K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.

