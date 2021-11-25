World Markets

Vivo Energy agrees to Vitol's $2.3 bln buyout offer

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Britain's Vivo Energy said on Thursday it has agreed to be taken over by Vitol Investment in a deal for roughly $2.3 billion, consisting of cash and shareholder payouts.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Vivo Energy VVO.L said on Thursday it has agreed to be taken over by Vitol Investment in a deal for roughly $2.3 billion, consisting of cash and shareholder payouts.

Vivo shareholders will receive $1.79 in cash for each share they hold, and six cents as an interim plus special dividend, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular