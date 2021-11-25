Vivo Energy agrees to Vitol's $2.3 bln buyout offer

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Vivo Energy VVO.L said on Thursday it has agreed to be taken over by Vitol Investment in a deal for roughly $2.3 billion, consisting of cash and shareholder payouts.

Vivo shareholders will receive $1.79 in cash for each share they hold, and six cents as an interim plus special dividend, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

