Vivo Capital VIII Now Owns 9.00% of Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

Fintel reports that Vivo Capital VIII has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.34MM shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 18, 2021 they reported 2.32MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 87.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.79% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of $9.40.

The projected annual revenue for Terns Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terns Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 37.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TERN is 0.28%, an increase of 511.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 123.70% to 39,508K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,481K shares representing 15.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares, representing an increase of 49.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 380.13% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 6,658K shares representing 13.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,899K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 99.80% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,708K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,050K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,860K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ programs are based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients.

