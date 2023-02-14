Vivo Capital VIII Now Owns 4.30% of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY)

Fintel reports that Vivo Capital VIII has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.57MM shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.30MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.06% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $66.68. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 42.06% from its latest reported closing price of $46.94.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $591MM, an increase of 47.53%. The projected annual EPS is $2.76, an increase of 4.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.45%, a decrease of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.76% to 57,308K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Valor Management holds 11,218K shares representing 18.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,606K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares, representing a decrease of 30.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,164K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares, representing an increase of 25.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 24.29% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,827K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,676K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 30.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

