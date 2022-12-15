Vivion Investments responds to loan accusations from shortseller Muddy Waters

By Nell Mackenzie

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vivion Investments, a target of the short-seller Muddy Waters, said on Thursday it was planning a detailed, line-by-line rebuttal to be published next week of the hedge fund's claims.

Muddy Waters said in a report on Wednesday that it had shorted the Luxembourg-based real estate investment company Vivion Investments because it suspected its real estate portfolios were over-valued.

The report also said the controlling shareholders made loans to Vivion and money from external investors was used to pay back the loans that were incorrectly valued.

Vivion responded on Wednesday by saying on its website that the report "written by a short-seller, contains numerous factual inaccuracies, provably incorrect statements, and flawed conclusions demonstrating a cursory and incomplete understanding of the company and its operations".

The Muddy Waters report said that part of a loan was not accounted for in company statements and subsidiary filings. Vivion's controlling shareholder Amir Dayan told Reuters in a phone call on Thursday that this was inaccurate.

The report showed a filing in which Vivion and its holding company received 712.7 million euros ($755.1 million) from "related parties". Vivion holding company disclosures had more detail, said the report. These do not mention "related parties" but refer to a loan payable of 712.7 million euros from a Cypriot firm called, Matanya.

The Muddy Waters report said this meant the 712.7 million euro loan was from Matanya.

However, Matanya's outstanding loans showed 420.8 million euros, not the total amount. This left about 292 million euros unaccounted for, the report said.

Referring to Carson Block, the CEO and owner of Muddy Waters, Vivion's CFO Ella Raychman Zuker told Reuters: "He took a snapshot of one thing and does not have the full picture."

Company executives Zuker and Dyan said there were other entities and related parties that provided loans. When asked the names of these, Dyan told Reuters it was a sister company of Matanya.

When asked the name of the sister company, he said he would share it at a later date.

"We have the name of the company and we will consider to provide it in our statement," added Zuker.

The price on Vivion's 3% bond maturing in 2024 fell to its lowest level since March 2020, to 69.871 on Wednesday from 88.228 when the short was announced. The bonds recovered value on Thursday to 74.980.

Contacted for comment, Muddy Waters CEO Block said in emailed remarks: "In our almost 13 years of exposing corporate malfeasance, almost everybody denies having done what we found."

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

