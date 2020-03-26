Vivint Solar (VSLR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vivint Solar (VSLR) closed at $4.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 6.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 6.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the residential solar energy system company had lost 57.43% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 35.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 21.22% in that time.

VSLR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VSLR to post earnings of -$0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 190.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.70 million, up 20.66% from the year-ago period.

VSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.58 per share and revenue of $419.50 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -207.14% and +23.01%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSLR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.85% lower within the past month. VSLR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.