Vivint Solar (VSLR) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

Vivint Solar (VSLR) closed at $11.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the residential solar energy system company had gained 35.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.8% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VSLR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2020. In that report, analysts expect VSLR to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $87.40 million, up 37.72% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VSLR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VSLR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VSLR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 595.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.07, so we one might conclude that VSLR is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that VSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 33.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VSLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

