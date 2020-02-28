Vivint Solar (VSLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vivint Solar (VSLR) closed at $11.24, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the residential solar energy system company had gained 24.63% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VSLR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 10, 2020. On that day, VSLR is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.40 million, up 37.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VSLR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VSLR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VSLR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 554. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.34, so we one might conclude that VSLR is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that VSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 30.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VSLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

