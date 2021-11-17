Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vivint Smart Home Inc (Symbol: VVNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.90, changing hands as high as $13.29 per share. Vivint Smart Home Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVNT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.18 per share, with $25.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.82.

