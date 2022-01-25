Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 11% this week, taking one-year losses to 67%

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 67% in that time. Because Vivint Smart Home hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 35% in thirty days.

Since Vivint Smart Home has shed US$175m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because Vivint Smart Home made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Vivint Smart Home increased its revenue by 16%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 67% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

Given that the market gained 5.7% in the last year, Vivint Smart Home shareholders might be miffed that they lost 67%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 24%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Vivint Smart Home has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

