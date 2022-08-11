Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shareholders are up 20% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

This month, we saw the Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) up an impressive 60%. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 54% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

While the last year has been tough for Vivint Smart Home shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Vivint Smart Home didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Vivint Smart Home increased its revenue by 17%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 54%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:VVNT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

This free interactive report on Vivint Smart Home's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Vivint Smart Home shareholders are happy with the loss of 54% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 10%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 1.0% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vivint Smart Home better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Vivint Smart Home you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

But note: Vivint Smart Home may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.