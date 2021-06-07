Vivint Smart Home Names David Bywater CEO, Succeeding Todd Pedersen, Effective June 15

(RTTNews) - Home security and automation systems provider Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) announced Monday the appointment of David Bywater as the Chief executive officer.

Bywater succeeds Todd Pedersen, who earlier announced that he will step down as CEO but remain a member of the board of directors. Bywater will also be joining the company's board of directors. The changes will become effective on June 15.

Bywater served as CEO of Vivint Solar until April 2021, a position he held since December 2016. He holds 25 years of senior leadership experience across several consumer-facing technology companies. Following the completion of the merger of Vivint Solar by Sunrun, he continued to serve as the CEO of Sunrun's Vivint Solar subsidiary.

Before joining Vivint Solar, he served as the chief operating officer of Vivint Smart Home from June 2013 until May 2016. Bywater held executive positions at Xerox and Affiliated Computer Services.

Bywater will also resign from Sunrun's board of directors and from his role as a strategic advisor to the company; however, Vivint Smart Home and Sunrun will continue their relationship as partners.

