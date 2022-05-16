Vivint Smart Home Names Dana Russell CFO, Succeeding Dale Gerard - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Smart-home solutions company Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) announced Monday the appointment of Dana Russell as its chief financial officer.

Russell succeeds Dale Gerard, who will be stepping down as CFO effective May 31 to accept a new role with a company outside of the smart home industry.

Russell will begin his tenure as CFO immediately to help facilitate a smooth transition. He was Vivint Solar's chief financial officer from 2013 to 2020. Russell became the CFO of Vivint Solar in December of 2013 and helped take the company public in October of 2014. He was in the post until the company's acquisition by Sunrun in October of 2020 in a transaction valued at $5.4 billion at the time of closing.

He has more than 25 years of finance and operational expertise, most of which has been spent with technology and service businesses.

Gerard, during his 12 years at Vivint Smart Home, has served in various senior finance roles and helped taking the company public in January 2020.

