Vividthree Holdings Partners with Funkie Monkies to Expand Entertainment Business

Vividthree Holdings Ltd. has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Funkie Monkies Ventures to explore a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering its consumer out-of-home entertainment business. The collaboration includes Vividthree’s involvement in a livehouse music venue in Singapore, targeting the youth market and complementing its plans in the karaoke and arcade sectors. This partnership is expected to enhance Vividthree’s growth in the entertainment industry, supported by Funkie Monkies’ expertise in music education and production.

