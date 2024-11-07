Vivid Seats reports Q3 revenue $186.6M, consensus $184.16M

“Demand remained robust in Q3, although we experienced a headwind from concert supply, including from venue and artist mix, that we believe to be temporary,” said CEO Stan Chia. “We expect industry growth to accelerate in 2025 as concerts return to their long-term trend. In the third quarter, we operated with discipline and delivered strong unit economics, while executing strongly and generating synergies with our Vegas.com acquisition through both cross-listed inventory and by converting Vegas.com customers to Vivid Seats (SEAT) customers…As we ramp adoption, the innovative pricing functionality of Skybox Drive will further enforce the stickiness of Skybox and fortify our already leading position with professional sellers.” “Despite a decline in Marketplace GOV in the third quarter, we held year-over-year revenues roughly flat and grew Adjusted EBITDA through disciplined execution while maintaining our strong unit economics,” said Lawrence Fey, CFO. “Given Q3 concert supply dynamics and expected marketing intensity in the fourth quarter, we are revising our 2024 guidance. As more concert tour announcements come out over the coming weeks, we will gain visibility into the 2025 concert calendar, where we currently anticipate a return to healthy growth.”

