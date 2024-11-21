Vivid Seats price target raised to $9 from $7 at Citi

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised the firm’s price target on Vivid Seats (SEAT) to $9 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model to reflect the Q3 performance and its latest outlook.
