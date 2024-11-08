Vivid Seats price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Vivid Seats (SEAT) to $6 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported mixed Q3 results, with marketplace GOV coming in ahead of recently estimates but declining in the low double-digits year-over-year.

