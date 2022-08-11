Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) shareholders have endured a 12% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But that wasn't enough to see the company deliver market-beating returns over the year. Indeed, shareholders received returns of 12% whereas the market is down , returning (-12%) over the last year.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Vivid Seats managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The company was close to break-even last year, so earnings per share of US$0.15 strike us as less than amazing. And judging by the share price, the market is not too happy about it, either. Given the improvement, though, contrarian investors might want to take a closer look.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SEAT Earnings Per Share Growth August 11th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We doubt Vivid Seats shareholders are happy with the loss of 12% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 10%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 12% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Vivid Seats is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

