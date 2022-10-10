Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vivid Seats is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$106m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$473m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Vivid Seats has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Online Retail industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vivid Seats compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vivid Seats here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Vivid Seats is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital two years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 31%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 39% of the business, which is more than it was two years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Vivid Seats' ROCE

From what we've seen above, Vivid Seats has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And since the stock has fallen 17% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Vivid Seats that we think you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

