Vivid Seats Inc. to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

Vivid Seats Inc., a prominent online ticket marketplace, announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 12, 2025, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will host a webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET, which can be accessed live or in replay.

Vivid Seats is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company's recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing highlights its commitment to customer satisfaction and could enhance its brand reputation.

Vivid Seats provides a wide selection of events and an industry-leading rewards program, which may attract more customers and increase sales.

The emphasis on connecting fans to live events aligns with consumer desires for shared experiences, potentially positioning Vivid Seats favorably in a competitive market.

Concerns may arise regarding the timing of the financial results announcement, as it falls within a strategic period that could lead to speculation about the company's performance leading up to the announcement date.

$SEAT Insider Trading Activity

$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,358 shares for an estimated $36,970 .

. EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,993 shares for an estimated $12,519 .

. EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,648 shares for an estimated $10,752.

$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.





The live webcast and replay can be accessed at



https://investors.vividseats.com/



About Vivid Seats







Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.







Investors







Kate Africk, Vivid Seats







Kate.Africk@vividseats.com









Media







Julia Young, Vivid Seats







Julia.Young@vividseats.com





