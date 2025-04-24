Vivid Seats Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Vivid Seats will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, followed by a management webcast.

Vivid Seats Inc. will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 6, before the U.S. stock market opens, followed by a management discussion during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET. Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a prominent online ticket marketplace that connects fans with a wide range of live events across North America. The company emphasizes providing value to its customers through a large selection of tickets and a rewards program that offers benefits on purchases. In addition to ticket sales, Vivid Seats also operates Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports application. The company has earned recognition for its customer service and promotes the importance of live experiences through its technology platform. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit the Vivid Seats website or contact their investor and media relations teams.

Potential Positives

Vivid Seats plans to report its financial results for the first quarter 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company will host a live webcast to discuss the results, enhancing engagement and communication with stakeholders.

Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing, highlighting their commitment to customer satisfaction and enhancing their brand reputation.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose specific financial metrics or expectations for Q1 2025 may lead to investor uncertainty regarding company performance.

Limited engagement in the press release regarding future growth strategies or market challenges could raise concerns about the company's direction and adaptability.

Absence of notable achievements or innovations in the recent period may suggest stagnation in competitive positioning within the industry.

FAQ

When will Vivid Seats report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Vivid Seats will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 6, 2025.

How can I access the Vivid Seats Q1 earnings webcast?

The Q1 earnings webcast can be accessed at https://investors.vividseats.com/ starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 6, 2025.

What services does Vivid Seats provide?

Vivid Seats offers a marketplace for tickets to live events, including concerts, sports, and shows, along with a rewards program.

What is Vivid Picks?

Vivid Picks is a daily fantasy sports app owned by Vivid Seats, enhancing the experience for sports fans.

How can I contact Vivid Seats for investor inquiries?

Investors can contact Vivid Seats at investors@vividseats.com for any inquiries related to investment.

$SEAT Insider Trading Activity

$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,538 shares for an estimated $53,100 .

. RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,716 shares for an estimated $26,423 .

. EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $8,801.

$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SEAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.





The live webcast and replay can be accessed at





https://investors.vividseats.com/





.







About Vivid Seats







Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.







Contacts:









Investors







Kate Africk, Vivid Seats









investors@vividseats.com











Media







Julia Young, Vivid Seats









Julia.Young@vividseats.com







