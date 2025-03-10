Vivid Seats Inc. Releases 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Report Highlighting Ticket Trends and Fan Dedication

Vivid Seats' 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Report highlights fan trends, ticket demand, and top teams for the upcoming season.

Quiver AI Summary

Vivid Seats Inc. released its 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Report, highlighting key trends and fan engagement metrics ahead of the new season. The report, based on data from the 2024-2025 regular seasons and a national survey, shows that 32% of Americans are eager to attend MLB games in person this year. Ticket prices for the regular season have risen as fans flock to stadiums, with the Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as the hottest team for ticket demand. The Dodgers' Opening Day matchup against the Detroit Tigers is particularly sought after, reflecting a notable 29% price increase for the Tigers compared to last season. The report also reveals that Dodgers fans dominate away games, comprising 42% of the crowds, while Boston Red Sox fans travel the farthest to attend games. Vivid Seats promotes further fan engagement through its app, which offers rewards for ticket purchases and interactive trivia games related to MLB.

Potential Positives

Vivid Seats released its 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Report, highlighting strong consumer interest in attending MLB games, with 32% of Americans eager to see games in person this year.

The average price of MLB tickets increased year-over-year, indicating growing demand for in-person attendance and potential revenue growth for Vivid Seats.

The report identifies the Los Angeles Dodgers as the top trending team and reveals other high-demand teams and matchups, showcasing Vivid Seats' insight into ticket market trends.

Vivid Seats offers engaging interactive experiences through its app, such as daily MLB-themed trivia for discounts, potentially increasing user engagement and app usage.

Potential Negatives

The report highlights an increasing average ticket price, which may indicate potential affordability issues for fans and could lead to decreased attendance over time.

Vivid Seats' reliance on MLB ticket sales may raise concerns about diversified revenue streams, particularly if fan interest fluctuates in the future.

The survey indicates that only 32% of Americans are looking forward to attending an MLB game, suggesting limited engagement with the sport compared to overall fan interest in live events.

FAQ

What is the Vivid Seats 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Report?

The report analyzes fan loyalty, ticket trends, and travel patterns for the 2025 MLB season based on Vivid Seats data.

Which MLB team is trending for ticket demand in 2025?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the top trending team for ticket demand in the upcoming 2025 MLB season.

What are the hottest MLB games to attend in 2025?

The MLB All-Star Game and the Dodgers' Opening Day game against the Tigers are among the hottest tickets this season.

Which MLB fans travel the farthest to attend games?

Boston Red Sox fans travel the farthest, averaging over 890 miles to attend home games at Fenway Park.

How can fans earn rewards on ticket purchases?

Fans can earn rewards through the Vivid Seats app, which offers programs like a free 11th ticket and birthday perks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SEAT Insider Trading Activity

$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,358 shares for an estimated $36,970 .

. EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,993 shares for an estimated $12,519 .

. EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,648 shares for an estimated $10,752.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vivid Seats Inc.



(NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today released its 2025 MLB Fan Loyalty Report ahead of the 2025 season. The report reflects Vivid Seats data for 2024-2025 regular seasons and reveals fan dedication to their favorite MLB teams through travel patterns and ticket demand as well as ticket trends for the upcoming season.





In a national survey* commissioned by Vivid Seats, and conducted by



The Harris Poll



, about one-third (32%) of Americans are most looking forward to seeing an MLB game in-person this year. Vivid Seats ticket data shows the average price of MLB regular-season tickets increased year-over-year as more fans flock to see America’s pastime in-person. As fans show up in the stands, Vivid Seats has analyzed fan loyalty revealing the most in-demand MLB teams and games, alongside fan travel at home or on the road.







Fever Pitch:



When looking at ticket demand from the 2025 MLB season, Vivid Seats data shows the hottest teams and matchups to catch this year. Reigning World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, take the title of top trending team this season when looking at ticket prices. As a result, while the MLB All-Star game is a consistent crowd pleaser year-after-year, the Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day game against the Detroit Tigers comes in as the second hottest ticket this season. The team creating the most baseball buzz is the Detroit Tigers, with a 29% spike in average price when looking at a comparable time to last season.







Hottest MLB Teams









Home + Away Average Sold Price 2025 (as of February 2025)









Los Angeles Dodgers - $181





Boston Red Sox - $140





New York Yankees - $136





Chicago Cubs - $127





Atlanta Braves - $122













Buzzworthy MLB Teams









Home + Away Average Sold Price YoY (as of March 2025)









Detroit Tigers – 29%





Los Angeles Dodgers – 25%





Chicago White Sox – 20%





New York Mets – 18%





Athletics – 13%













Hottest MLB Games









Average Sold Price 2025 (as of February 2025)









MLB All Star Game 7/15/25 - $837





Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers (Opening Day) 3/27/25 - $604





New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers 5/30/25 - $436





New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers 6/1/25 - $414





New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox 6/13/25 - $306













Out of the Park:



Vivid Seats’



Fan Forecast



®





explores its proprietary data to project which team’s fans will show up with more support in the crowd during a game. Analyzing this historical Fan Forecast® data, Vivid Seats has revealed which baseball fans showed up on the road with more support throughout the 2024 MLB regular season and who we think will continue to have the crowd advantage in the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers once again show up with a highly dedicated fanbase, taking up an average of 42% of ballparks on the road, shortly followed by World Series rivals, the New York Yankees, with 41% of the crowds at away games. Meanwhile, fans are willing to travel the farthest this season to Fenway Park to catch the Boston Red Sox, averaging over 890 miles, beating out the runner up by 150 miles.







Top Road Fanbases









Fan Forecast® 2024 Season (as of February 2025)









Los Angeles Dodgers – 42%





New York Yankees – 41%





Chicago Cubs – 33%





Houston Astros – 29%





Philadelphia Phillies – 27%













Most Traveled to Ballparks









Average Distance Home Games 2025 (as of February 2025)









Boston Red Sox – 892 miles





Arizona Diamondbacks – 742 miles





Chicago Cubs – 706 miles





Minnesota Twins – 695 miles





New York Yankees – 656 miles













Meeting at Home Base:



When analyzing team sales per county**, Vivid Seats data found which fans held down the fort and consistently showed up for their teams. The most widespread fanbase proved to be the Atlanta Braves claiming 480 counties mainly across Southern States including Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Fans can explore the interactive map



here



to see which team claimed their local county and state.





The Vivid Seats app is the easiest place to buy tickets and the only place to earn



rewards



on every purchase, from a free 11



th



ticket to birthday perks. This year, from March 13 through 28 in



Game Center



, Vivid Seats’ in-app free-to-play product, baseball fans can play daily MLB-themed trivia to score points towards ticket discounts and enter drawings for free MLB tickets this season. Game Center can be found in the Vivid Seats app in the Play tab, which showcases games of the day, redeemable credits and Leagues.





Download the



Vivid Seats app



, available on iOS and Android, to find tickets to the hottest MLB matchups this season and play in Game Center.







*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Vivid Seats from December 10-12, 2024, among 2,095 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.









**Data was recorded by tracking the number of tickets sold to a team’s games, from 2024 to present day, per billing zip code. Excludes preseason and postseason ticket sales.









About Vivid Seats







Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.







Media







Vivid Seats





Shana Rosenthal







shana.rosenthal@vividseats.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2275b79e-cb3a-43b8-82a5-38504f43c44a









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76c4a208-59fb-4c35-bbd1-678fec9bc014









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e26ced2e-0aba-4304-a544-c3d280dcd13d





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.