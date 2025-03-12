Vivid Seats Inc. Reissues Financial Results for Full Year and Q4 2024, Adjusts Cash Flow Statements

Vivid Seats reissues financial results for 2024, correcting cash flow statements and highlighting operational performance and future growth prospects.
Quiver AI Summary
Vivid Seats Inc. is re-issuing its financial results for the year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, due to corrections in the cash flow statements. The adjustments include the replacement of a debt extinguishment line with one reflecting an adjustment of liabilities and the addition of a line for investments in technology. For 2024, Vivid Seats reported a slight decline in gross order value while experiencing an increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, although net income significantly dropped. CEO Stan Chia expressed confidence in long-term growth, highlighted the launch of their European operations, and announced a new partnership with United Airlines to broaden their market reach. The company projects a rebound in top-line growth by the second half of 2025 and continues to focus on enhancing their marketplace technology and seller services.
Potential Positives
- Vivid Seats reports a 9% increase in revenues for the full year 2024, indicating resilience and growth in its operations despite the challenges faced.
- The company is launching its European operations, signaling expansion into international markets and potential for revenue growth.
- Vivid Seats expresses confidence in long-term growth opportunities within the North American live events market, indicating a positive outlook.
- CEO Stan Chia highlights investments that drive differentiation and efficiency in their marketplace, which could enhance competitive positioning.
Potential Negatives
- Significant decline in net income, down 87% from $113.1 million in 2023 to $14.3 million in 2024, indicating potential financial instability.
- Fourth quarter net loss of $4.4 million compared to net income of $28.5 million in Q4 2023 raises concerns about operational performance.
- Marketplace gross order value (GOV) decreased by 1% overall and 11% specifically in Q4 2024, highlighting challenges in demand and sales volume, exacerbated by increased event cancellations.
FAQ
What financial results did Vivid Seats announce for 2024?
Vivid Seats reported revenues of $775.6 million, a 9% increase from 2023, and a net income of $14.3 million.
What corrections were made to the financial press release?
The corrections included adjustments in the cash flow statement, specifically replacing "Loss on extinguishment of debt" and adding "Investments in developed technology".
What is Vivid Seats' outlook for 2025?
Vivid Seats expects Marketplace GOV between $3.7 to $4.1 billion and revenues between $730.0 to $810.0 million for 2025.
How did Marketplace GOV perform in Q4 2024?
Marketplace GOV was $994.4 million in Q4 2024, down 11% from $1,112.3 million in Q4 2023, primarily due to event cancellations.
What are Vivid Seats' key partnerships mentioned in the release?
The press release highlights a new partnership with United Airlines aimed at leveraging Vivid Seats' infrastructure for broader audience reach.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SEAT Insider Trading Activity
$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,358 shares for an estimated $36,970.
- EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,993 shares for an estimated $12,519.
- EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,648 shares for an estimated $10,752.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,562,511 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,234,425
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,492,484 shares (+41.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,910,200
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,432,787 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,633,803
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,235,015 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,718,119
- PROSPECT CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 880,000 shares (-52.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,074,400
- HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 783,393 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,627,109
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 741,875 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,434,881
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or “we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, is re-issuing in its entirety its press release providing financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, originally issued on March 12, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET, to correct the consolidated statement of cash flows attached thereto by (i) replacing the line item "Loss on extinguishment of debt" with the line item "Adjustment of liabilities under TRA" in the Cash flows from operating activities section and (ii) adding the line item "Investments in developed technology" in the Cash flows from investing activities section.
"As we reflect on 2024, we are encouraged by the performance of our investments that continue to drive differentiation and efficiency in our marketplace," said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. "In 2024 we harnessed synergies from Vegas.com, innovated with Game Center, and added robust seller functionality with Skybox Drive. As we look forward, we remain confident in the long-term tailwinds driving North American live events and will continue making investments to drive long-term success. We also see attractive international growth trends and are pleased to announce we have kicked off our European launch as we continue to focus on expanding our global footprint. Lastly, we are excited about our robust partnership pipeline, which includes a new partnership with United Airlines where we are leveraging our infrastructure and tapping into new audiences."
Full Year 2024 Key Operational and Financial Metrics
Marketplace GOV of $3,892.6 million – down 1% from $3,920.5 million in 2023
Revenues of $775.6 million – up 9% from $712.9 million in 2023
Net income of $14.3 million – down 87% from $113.1 million in 2023
Adjusted EBITDA of $151.4 million – up 7% from $142.0 million in 2023
Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Operational and Financial Metrics
Marketplace GOV of $994.4 million – down 11% from $1,112.3 million in Q4 2023
Revenues of $199.8 million – up 1% from $198.3 million in Q4 2023
Net loss of $4.4 million – down 115% from net income of $28.5 million in Q4 2023
Adjusted EBITDA of $34.2 million – down 2% from $35.1 million in Q4 2023
“Throughout 2024, we maintained our unit economics amidst heightened intensity in performance marketing channels,” said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CFO. “We expect continued competitive intensity in 2025 and are prepared to make additional investments to protect our market position. As we look ahead into 2025, we expect a return to top-line growth in the second half of the year as we begin to lap easier comps in the summer months. We continue to innovate and drive efficiencies as the landscape evolves and remain committed to delivering double-digit growth over the intermediate term. We expect substantial cash generation as we deliver top-line growth."
Key Performance Indicators ('000s)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Marketplace GOV
(1)
$
994,377
$
1,112,326
$
3,892,645
$
3,920,526
Marketplace orders
(2)
2,613
2,974
11,556
10,898
Resale orders
(3)
115
107
431
380
Adjusted EBITDA
(4)
$
34,243
$
35,103
$
151,419
$
141,982
2025 Financial Outlook
Vivid Seats anticipates Marketplace GOV, revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be:
Marketplace GOV in the range of $3.7 to $4.1 billion
Revenues in the range of $730.0 to $810.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $110.0 to $150.0 million
*
Additional detail around the 2025 outlook will be available on the fourth quarter 2024 earnings call.
*We calculate forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain information that would be included in the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures. We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income, or of forward-looking cash generation to forward-looking increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, excluding strategic acquisitions/investments and capital structure changes, because the timing and/or probable significance of certain excluded items that have not yet occurred and are outside of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Webcast Details
Vivid Seats will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2024 financial results, business updates and financial outlook. Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events page of the Vivid Seats Investor Relations website at
https://investors.vividseats.com/events-and-presentations
.
About Vivid Seats
Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and “would,” as well as similar expressions which predict or indicate future events and trends or which do not relate to historical matters, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, without limitation: our future operating results and financial position, including our expectations regarding Marketplace GOV, revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA; our expectations with respect to live event industry growth, concert supply, and our TAM and competitive positioning; our business strategy; the adoption and benefits of Skybox Drive; and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that can be difficult to predict and/or are outside of our control. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to generate sufficient cash flows and/or raise additional capital when necessary or desirable; the supply and demand of live concert, sporting, and theater events; the impact of adverse economic conditions and other factors affecting discretionary consumer and corporate spending; our ability to maintain and develop our relationships with ticket buyers, sellers, and partners; our ability to compete in the ticketing industry; our ability to continue to maintain and improve our platform and to successfully develop new and improved solutions and enhancements; the impact of extraordinary events, including disease epidemics; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, to complete planned acquisitions, and to realize the expected benefits of completed acquisitions (including our integration of Vegas.com, LLC and Wavedash Co., Ltd.); the impact of our acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; the impact of unfavorable outcomes in legislation and legal proceedings; our ability to maintain the integrity of our information systems and infrastructure, and to identify, assess, and manage relevant cybersecurity risks; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Contacts:
Investors
Kate Africk
Kate.Africk@vividseats.com
Media
Julia Young
Julia.Young@vividseats.com
VIVID SEATS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
243,482
$
125,484
Restricted cash
1,166
6,950
Accounts receivable – net
48,315
58,481
Inventory – net
19,601
21,018
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,607
34,061
Total current assets
345,171
245,994
Property and equipment – net
12,567
10,156
Right-of-use assets – net
12,008
9,826
Intangible assets – net
233,116
241,155
Goodwill – net
943,119
947,359
Deferred tax assets – net
77,967
85,564
Investments
6,929
6,993
Other assets
5,219
3,052
Total assets
$
1,636,096
$
1,550,099
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
232,984
$
257,514
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
165,047
191,642
Deferred revenue
23,804
34,674
Current maturities of long-term debt
3,950
3,933
Total current liabilities
425,785
487,763
Long-term debt – net
384,960
264,632
Long-term lease liabilities
18,731
16,215
TRA liability
155,720
165,699
Other liabilities
36,865
29,031
Total liabilities
1,022,061
963,340
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
352,922
481,742
Shareholders' equity:
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 143,819,497 and 141,167,311 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
14
14
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 76,225,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
1,267,710
1,096,430
Treasury stock, at cost, 11,433,749 and 7,291,497 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
(75,568
)
(52,586
)
Accumulated deficit
(930,171
)
(939,596
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(880
)
747
Total shareholders' equity
261,113
105,017
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
$
1,636,096
$
1,550,099
VIVID SEATS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
199,813
$
198,303
$
775,586
$
712,879
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
52,477
51,346
201,854
182,184
Marketing and selling
79,452
77,126
285,146
274,096
General and administrative
52,398
51,160
202,123
159,081
Depreciation and amortization
12,584
8,575
44,238
17,178
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
—
(998
)
Total costs and expenses
196,911
188,207
733,361
631,541
Income from operations
2,902
10,096
42,225
81,338
Interest expense – net
6,466
4,909
23,172
13,505
Other income – net
(430
)
(2,744
)
(3,666
)
(3,109
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(3,134
)
7,931
22,719
70,942
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,281
(20,594
)
8,417
(42,199
)
Net income (loss)
(4,415
)
28,525
14,302
113,141
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(3,528
)
3,560
4,877
38,605
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders
$
(887
)
$
24,965
$
9,425
$
74,536
VIVID SEATS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
14,302
$
113,141
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
44,238
17,178
Amortization of leases
1,697
818
Amortization of deferred financing costs
988
924
Equity-based compensation
50,429
27,614
Change in fair value of warrants
(4,044
)
(971
)
Loss on asset disposals
277
685
Change in fair value of derivative asset
800
(536
)
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
1,246
(44,859
)
Non-cash interest income – net
(890
)
(261
)
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
4,056
(2,177
)
Adjustment of liabilities under TRA
(6,166
)
574
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(998
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable – net
9,776
(17,129
)
Inventory – net
1,413
(8,184
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,161
(1,176
)
Accounts payable
(23,691
)
53,817
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(30,164
)
1,336
Deferred revenue
(10,870
)
827
Long-term lease liabilities
(994
)
—
Other assets and liabilities – net
358
6,697
Net cash provided by operating activities
53,922
147,320
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,227
)
(895
)
Purchases of personal seat licenses
(737
)
(542
)
Investments in developed technology
(19,014
)
(11,339
)
Purchases of seat images
(347
)
—
Disbursement of 2024 Sponsorship Loan
(2,000
)
—
Payments of Acquired Domain Name Obligation
(417
)
—
Transfer of cash consideration during Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(206,865
)
Investment in Note and Warrant
—
(6,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(26,742
)
(225,641
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments of 2022 First Lien Loan
(689
)
(2,750
)
Repurchases of Class A common stock
(22,982
)
(20,092
)
Tax distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(10,014
)
(14,304
)
Payments of Shoko Chukin Bank Loan
(2,655
)
(279
)
Payments of deferred financing costs and other debt-related expenses
(315
)
—
Proceeds from 2024 First Lien Loan
125,500
—
Payments of 2024 First Lien Loan
(1,975
)
—
Payments of taxes related to net settlement of equity incentive awards
(714
)
—
Payment of liabilities under TRA
(77
)
—
Cash paid for milestone payments
—
(6,005
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
86,079
(43,430
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,045
)
1,895
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
112,214
(119,856
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period
132,434
252,290
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period
$
244,648
$
132,434
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
19,498
$
19,330
Cash paid for income taxes
$
5,469
$
4,021
Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
We present adjusted EBITDA and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA, which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, because they are key measures used by analysts, investors, and others to evaluate companies in our industry. Additionally, these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are used by management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting.
We believe these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are useful measures for understanding, evaluating, and highlighting trends in our operating results and for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance because they exclude the impact of items that are outside of our control and/or not reflective of ongoing performance related directly to the operation of our business.
These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures do not reflect all amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may exclude certain recurring costs such as: income tax expense (benefit); interest expense – net; depreciation and amortization; sales tax liability; transaction costs; equity-based compensation; litigation, settlements, and related costs; change in fair value of warrants; loss on asset disposals; change in fair value of derivative asset; unrealized foreign currency losses (gains); adjustment of liabilities under our Tax Receivable Agreement; and change in fair value of contingent consideration[AA1] . In addition, other companies may calculate similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP financial measures differently than we do, thereby limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP amounts that are excluded from our presentation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.
We calculate cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA as the projected increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, excluding any strategic acquisitions/investments and capital structure changes, divided by adjusted EBITDA. The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
(4,415
)
$
28,525
$
14,302
$
113,141
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,281
(20,594
)
8,417
(42,199
)
Interest expense – net
6,466
4,909
23,172
13,505
Depreciation and amortization
12,584
8,575
44,238
17,178
Sales tax liability
(1)
3,147
3,172
5,760
3,172
Transaction costs
(2)
2,877
5,545
9,528
12,779
Equity-based compensation
(3)
12,144
7,126
50,429
27,614
Litigation, settlements, and related costs
(4)
486
(45
)
650
215
Change in fair value of warrants
(5)
1,669
20
(4,044
)
(971
)
Loss on asset disposals
(6)
117
634
277
685
Change in fair value of derivative asset
(7)
263
(619
)
800
(536
)
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)
(8)
3,790
(2,719
)
4,056
(2,177
)
Adjustment of liabilities under TRA
(9)
(6,166
)
574
(6,166
)
574
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(10)
—
—
—
(998
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,243
$
35,103
$
151,419
$
141,982
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.