Vivid Seats Inc. Reissues Financial Results for Full Year and Q4 2024, Adjusts Cash Flow Statements

March 12, 2025 — 07:00 pm EDT

Vivid Seats reissues financial results for 2024, correcting cash flow statements and highlighting operational performance and future growth prospects.

Vivid Seats Inc. is re-issuing its financial results for the year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, due to corrections in the cash flow statements. The adjustments include the replacement of a debt extinguishment line with one reflecting an adjustment of liabilities and the addition of a line for investments in technology. For 2024, Vivid Seats reported a slight decline in gross order value while experiencing an increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, although net income significantly dropped. CEO Stan Chia expressed confidence in long-term growth, highlighted the launch of their European operations, and announced a new partnership with United Airlines to broaden their market reach. The company projects a rebound in top-line growth by the second half of 2025 and continues to focus on enhancing their marketplace technology and seller services.

Potential Positives

  • Vivid Seats reports a 9% increase in revenues for the full year 2024, indicating resilience and growth in its operations despite the challenges faced.
  • The company is launching its European operations, signaling expansion into international markets and potential for revenue growth.
  • Vivid Seats expresses confidence in long-term growth opportunities within the North American live events market, indicating a positive outlook.
  • CEO Stan Chia highlights investments that drive differentiation and efficiency in their marketplace, which could enhance competitive positioning.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant decline in net income, down 87% from $113.1 million in 2023 to $14.3 million in 2024, indicating potential financial instability.
  • Fourth quarter net loss of $4.4 million compared to net income of $28.5 million in Q4 2023 raises concerns about operational performance.
  • Marketplace gross order value (GOV) decreased by 1% overall and 11% specifically in Q4 2024, highlighting challenges in demand and sales volume, exacerbated by increased event cancellations.

FAQ

What financial results did Vivid Seats announce for 2024?

Vivid Seats reported revenues of $775.6 million, a 9% increase from 2023, and a net income of $14.3 million.

What corrections were made to the financial press release?

The corrections included adjustments in the cash flow statement, specifically replacing "Loss on extinguishment of debt" and adding "Investments in developed technology".

What is Vivid Seats' outlook for 2025?

Vivid Seats expects Marketplace GOV between $3.7 to $4.1 billion and revenues between $730.0 to $810.0 million for 2025.

How did Marketplace GOV perform in Q4 2024?

Marketplace GOV was $994.4 million in Q4 2024, down 11% from $1,112.3 million in Q4 2023, primarily due to event cancellations.

What are Vivid Seats' key partnerships mentioned in the release?

The press release highlights a new partnership with United Airlines aimed at leveraging Vivid Seats' infrastructure for broader audience reach.

$SEAT Insider Trading Activity

$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,358 shares for an estimated $36,970.
  • EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,993 shares for an estimated $12,519.
  • EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,648 shares for an estimated $10,752.

$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or “we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, is re-issuing in its entirety its press release providing financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, originally issued on March 12, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET, to correct the consolidated statement of cash flows attached thereto by (i) replacing the line item "Loss on extinguishment of debt" with the line item "Adjustment of liabilities under TRA" in the Cash flows from operating activities section and (ii) adding the line item "Investments in developed technology" in the Cash flows from investing activities section.



"As we reflect on 2024, we are encouraged by the performance of our investments that continue to drive differentiation and efficiency in our marketplace," said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. "In 2024 we harnessed synergies from Vegas.com, innovated with Game Center, and added robust seller functionality with Skybox Drive. As we look forward, we remain confident in the long-term tailwinds driving North American live events and will continue making investments to drive long-term success. We also see attractive international growth trends and are pleased to announce we have kicked off our European launch as we continue to focus on expanding our global footprint. Lastly, we are excited about our robust partnership pipeline, which includes a new partnership with United Airlines where we are leveraging our infrastructure and tapping into new audiences."




Full Year 2024 Key Operational and Financial Metrics




  • Marketplace GOV of $3,892.6 million – down 1% from $3,920.5 million in 2023


  • Revenues of $775.6 million – up 9% from $712.9 million in 2023


  • Net income of $14.3 million – down 87% from $113.1 million in 2023


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $151.4 million – up 7% from $142.0 million in 2023




Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Operational and Financial Metrics




  • Marketplace GOV of $994.4 million – down 11% from $1,112.3 million in Q4 2023


  • Revenues of $199.8 million – up 1% from $198.3 million in Q4 2023


  • Net loss of $4.4 million – down 115% from net income of $28.5 million in Q4 2023


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $34.2 million – down 2% from $35.1 million in Q4 2023



“Throughout 2024, we maintained our unit economics amidst heightened intensity in performance marketing channels,” said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CFO. “We expect continued competitive intensity in 2025 and are prepared to make additional investments to protect our market position. As we look ahead into 2025, we expect a return to top-line growth in the second half of the year as we begin to lap easier comps in the summer months. We continue to innovate and drive efficiencies as the landscape evolves and remain committed to delivering double-digit growth over the intermediate term. We expect substantial cash generation as we deliver top-line growth."




Key Performance Indicators ('000s)


Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023

Marketplace GOV

(1)

$
994,377


$
1,112,326


$
3,892,645


$
3,920,526

Marketplace orders

(2)


2,613



2,974



11,556



10,898

Resale orders

(3)


115



107



431



380

Adjusted EBITDA

(4)

$
34,243


$
35,103


$
151,419


$
141,982












  1. Marketplace gross order value ("Marketplace GOV") represents the total transactional amount of Marketplace orders placed on our platform in a period, inclusive of fees, exclusive of taxes, and net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, Marketplace GOV was negatively impacted by event cancellations in the amount of $21.1 million compared to $9.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, Marketplace GOV was negatively impacted by event cancellations in the amount of $95.9 million compared to $43.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in event cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher concert cancellations and a full year of event cancellations from Vegas.com and Wavedash.


  2. Marketplace orders represent the volume of Marketplace-related transactions placed on our platform in a period, net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, our Marketplace segment experienced 43,019 event cancellations compared to 21,044 event cancellations during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, our Marketplace segment experienced 222,472 event cancellations compared to 99,078 event cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2023.


  3. Resale orders represent the volume of Resale-related transactions placed on a given platform (including our own) in a period, net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, our Resale segment experienced 792 event cancellations compared to 547 event cancellations during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, our Resale segment experienced 5,286 event cancellations compared to 2,910 event cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2023.


  4. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations and serves as a useful measure for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. See the "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information, including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.



2025 Financial Outlook



Vivid Seats anticipates Marketplace GOV, revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be:




  • Marketplace GOV in the range of $3.7 to $4.1 billion


  • Revenues in the range of $730.0 to $810.0 million


  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $110.0 to $150.0 million

    *




Additional detail around the 2025 outlook will be available on the fourth quarter 2024 earnings call.


*We calculate forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain information that would be included in the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures. We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income, or of forward-looking cash generation to forward-looking increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, excluding strategic acquisitions/investments and capital structure changes, because the timing and/or probable significance of certain excluded items that have not yet occurred and are outside of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.




Webcast Details



Vivid Seats will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2024 financial results, business updates and financial outlook. Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events page of the Vivid Seats Investor Relations website at


https://investors.vividseats.com/events-and-presentations


.




About Vivid Seats



Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and “would,” as well as similar expressions which predict or indicate future events and trends or which do not relate to historical matters, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, without limitation: our future operating results and financial position, including our expectations regarding Marketplace GOV, revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA; our expectations with respect to live event industry growth, concert supply, and our TAM and competitive positioning; our business strategy; the adoption and benefits of Skybox Drive; and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that can be difficult to predict and/or are outside of our control. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to generate sufficient cash flows and/or raise additional capital when necessary or desirable; the supply and demand of live concert, sporting, and theater events; the impact of adverse economic conditions and other factors affecting discretionary consumer and corporate spending; our ability to maintain and develop our relationships with ticket buyers, sellers, and partners; our ability to compete in the ticketing industry; our ability to continue to maintain and improve our platform and to successfully develop new and improved solutions and enhancements; the impact of extraordinary events, including disease epidemics; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, to complete planned acquisitions, and to realize the expected benefits of completed acquisitions (including our integration of Vegas.com, LLC and Wavedash Co., Ltd.); the impact of our acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; the impact of unfavorable outcomes in legislation and legal proceedings; our ability to maintain the integrity of our information systems and infrastructure, and to identify, assess, and manage relevant cybersecurity risks; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.




Contacts:




Investors



Kate Africk



Kate.Africk@vividseats.com




Media



Julia Young



Julia.Young@vividseats.com































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VIVID SEATS INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands, except per share data)




December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023


Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
243,482


$
125,484

Restricted cash


1,166



6,950

Accounts receivable – net


48,315



58,481

Inventory – net


19,601



21,018

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


32,607



34,061

Total current assets


345,171



245,994

Property and equipment – net


12,567



10,156

Right-of-use assets – net


12,008



9,826

Intangible assets – net


233,116



241,155

Goodwill – net


943,119



947,359

Deferred tax assets – net


77,967



85,564

Investments


6,929



6,993

Other assets


5,219



3,052


Total assets


$

1,636,096



$

1,550,099


Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$
232,984


$
257,514

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


165,047



191,642

Deferred revenue


23,804



34,674

Current maturities of long-term debt


3,950



3,933

Total current liabilities


425,785



487,763

Long-term debt – net


384,960



264,632

Long-term lease liabilities


18,731



16,215

TRA liability


155,720



165,699

Other liabilities


36,865



29,031

Total liabilities


1,022,061



963,340


Commitments and contingencies






Redeemable noncontrolling interests


352,922



481,742

Shareholders' equity:






Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 143,819,497 and 141,167,311 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


14



14

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 76,225,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


8



8

Additional paid-in capital


1,267,710



1,096,430

Treasury stock, at cost, 11,433,749 and 7,291,497 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


(75,568
)


(52,586
)

Accumulated deficit


(930,171
)


(939,596
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(880
)


747

Total shareholders' equity


261,113



105,017


Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity


$

1,636,096



$

1,550,099

















































































































































































































































































































































VIVID SEATS INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(in thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Revenues


$

199,813



$

198,303



$

775,586



$

712,879

Costs and expenses:












Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)


52,477



51,346



201,854



182,184

Marketing and selling


79,452



77,126



285,146



274,096

General and administrative


52,398



51,160



202,123



159,081

Depreciation and amortization


12,584



8,575



44,238



17,178

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

















(998
)

Total costs and expenses


196,911



188,207



733,361



631,541


Income from operations



2,902




10,096




42,225




81,338

Interest expense – net


6,466



4,909



23,172



13,505

Other income – net


(430
)


(2,744
)


(3,666
)


(3,109
)


Income (loss) before income taxes



(3,134

)



7,931




22,719




70,942

Income tax expense (benefit)


1,281



(20,594
)


8,417



(42,199
)


Net income (loss)



(4,415

)



28,525




14,302




113,141

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests


(3,528
)


3,560



4,877



38,605


Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders


$

(887

)


$

24,965



$

9,425



$

74,536





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VIVID SEATS INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(in thousands)




Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$
14,302


$
113,141

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


44,238



17,178

Amortization of leases


1,697



818

Amortization of deferred financing costs


988



924

Equity-based compensation


50,429



27,614

Change in fair value of warrants


(4,044
)


(971
)

Loss on asset disposals


277



685

Change in fair value of derivative asset


800



(536
)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)


1,246



(44,859
)

Non-cash interest income – net


(890
)


(261
)

Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)


4,056



(2,177
)

Adjustment of liabilities under TRA


(6,166
)


574

Change in fair value of contingent consideration







(998
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable – net


9,776



(17,129
)

Inventory – net


1,413



(8,184
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,161



(1,176
)

Accounts payable


(23,691
)


53,817

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(30,164
)


1,336

Deferred revenue


(10,870
)


827

Long-term lease liabilities


(994
)





Other assets and liabilities – net


358



6,697


Net cash provided by operating activities



53,922




147,320


Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of property and equipment


(4,227
)


(895
)

Purchases of personal seat licenses


(737
)


(542
)

Investments in developed technology


(19,014
)


(11,339
)

Purchases of seat images


(347
)





Disbursement of 2024 Sponsorship Loan


(2,000
)





Payments of Acquired Domain Name Obligation


(417
)





Transfer of cash consideration during Acquisitions, net of cash acquired







(206,865
)

Investment in Note and Warrant







(6,000
)


Net cash used in investing activities



(26,742

)



(225,641

)


Cash flows from financing activities






Payments of 2022 First Lien Loan


(689
)


(2,750
)

Repurchases of Class A common stock


(22,982
)


(20,092
)

Tax distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests


(10,014
)


(14,304
)

Payments of Shoko Chukin Bank Loan


(2,655
)


(279
)

Payments of deferred financing costs and other debt-related expenses


(315
)





Proceeds from 2024 First Lien Loan


125,500






Payments of 2024 First Lien Loan


(1,975
)





Payments of taxes related to net settlement of equity incentive awards


(714
)





Payment of liabilities under TRA


(77
)





Cash paid for milestone payments







(6,005
)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



86,079




(43,430

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(1,045
)


1,895


Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



112,214




(119,856

)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period



132,434




252,290


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period


$

244,648



$

132,434


Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information






Cash paid for interest

$
19,498


$
19,330

Cash paid for income taxes

$
5,469


$
4,021




Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures



We present adjusted EBITDA and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA, which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, because they are key measures used by analysts, investors, and others to evaluate companies in our industry. Additionally, these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are used by management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting.



We believe these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are useful measures for understanding, evaluating, and highlighting trends in our operating results and for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance because they exclude the impact of items that are outside of our control and/or not reflective of ongoing performance related directly to the operation of our business.



These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures do not reflect all amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may exclude certain recurring costs such as: income tax expense (benefit); interest expense – net; depreciation and amortization; sales tax liability; transaction costs; equity-based compensation; litigation, settlements, and related costs; change in fair value of warrants; loss on asset disposals; change in fair value of derivative asset; unrealized foreign currency losses (gains); adjustment of liabilities under our Tax Receivable Agreement; and change in fair value of contingent consideration[AA1] . In addition, other companies may calculate similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP financial measures differently than we do, thereby limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP amounts that are excluded from our presentation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.



We calculate cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA as the projected increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, excluding any strategic acquisitions/investments and capital structure changes, divided by adjusted EBITDA. The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands):


Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net income (loss)


$

(4,415

)


$

28,525



$

14,302



$

113,141

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:












Income tax expense (benefit)


1,281



(20,594
)


8,417



(42,199
)

Interest expense – net


6,466



4,909



23,172



13,505

Depreciation and amortization


12,584



8,575



44,238



17,178

Sales tax liability

(1)


3,147



3,172



5,760



3,172

Transaction costs

(2)


2,877



5,545



9,528



12,779

Equity-based compensation

(3)


12,144



7,126



50,429



27,614

Litigation, settlements, and related costs

(4)


486



(45
)


650



215

Change in fair value of warrants

(5)


1,669



20



(4,044
)


(971
)

Loss on asset disposals

(6)


117



634



277



685

Change in fair value of derivative asset

(7)


263



(619
)


800



(536
)

Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)

(8)


3,790



(2,719
)


4,056



(2,177
)

Adjustment of liabilities under TRA

(9)


(6,166
)


574



(6,166
)


574

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(10)

















(998
)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

34,243



$

35,103



$

151,419



$

141,982












  1. During the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we accrued for sales and indirect tax liabilities in jurisdictions where we were not yet collecting from customers (reduced by abatements received and inclusive of any penalties and interest assessed by the respective jurisdictions).


  2. Relates to: (i) legal, accounting, tax, and other professional fees; (ii) personnel costs related to retention bonuses; (iii) integration costs; and (iv) transaction-related expenses. Costs in the year ended December 31, 2024 primarily related to the refinancing of our first lien loan, repurchases of our Class A common stock, and various strategic investments. Costs in the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily related to secondary offerings of our Class A common stock, our acquisitions of Vegas.com.com, LLC and Wavedash Co., Ltd., and various strategic investments.


  3. Relates to equity granted pursuant to our 2021 Incentive Award Plan, as amended, and profits interests issued prior to our merger transaction with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (the “Merger Transaction”), neither of which are considered indicative of our core operating performance.


  4. Relates to external legal costs, settlement costs, and insurance recoveries that were unrelated to our core business operations.


  5. Relates to the revaluation of warrants to purchase common units of Hoya Intermediate, LLC held by Hoya Topco, LLC following the Merger Transaction.


  6. Relates to asset disposals, which are not considered indicative of our core operating performance.


  7. Relates to the revaluation of derivatives recorded at fair value.


  8. Relates to unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) from the remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies on the balance sheet date.


  9. Relates to the remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability.


  10. Relates to the revaluation of Vivid Picks earnouts.





