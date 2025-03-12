Vivid Seats Inc. Reissues Financial Results for Full Year and Q4 2024, Adjusts Cash Flow Statements

Vivid Seats reissues financial results for 2024, correcting cash flow statements and highlighting operational performance and future growth prospects.

Vivid Seats Inc. is re-issuing its financial results for the year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, due to corrections in the cash flow statements. The adjustments include the replacement of a debt extinguishment line with one reflecting an adjustment of liabilities and the addition of a line for investments in technology. For 2024, Vivid Seats reported a slight decline in gross order value while experiencing an increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, although net income significantly dropped. CEO Stan Chia expressed confidence in long-term growth, highlighted the launch of their European operations, and announced a new partnership with United Airlines to broaden their market reach. The company projects a rebound in top-line growth by the second half of 2025 and continues to focus on enhancing their marketplace technology and seller services.

Vivid Seats reports a 9% increase in revenues for the full year 2024, indicating resilience and growth in its operations despite the challenges faced.

The company is launching its European operations, signaling expansion into international markets and potential for revenue growth.

Vivid Seats expresses confidence in long-term growth opportunities within the North American live events market, indicating a positive outlook.

CEO Stan Chia highlights investments that drive differentiation and efficiency in their marketplace, which could enhance competitive positioning.

Significant decline in net income, down 87% from $113.1 million in 2023 to $14.3 million in 2024, indicating potential financial instability.

Fourth quarter net loss of $4.4 million compared to net income of $28.5 million in Q4 2023 raises concerns about operational performance.

Marketplace gross order value (GOV) decreased by 1% overall and 11% specifically in Q4 2024, highlighting challenges in demand and sales volume, exacerbated by increased event cancellations.

What financial results did Vivid Seats announce for 2024?

Vivid Seats reported revenues of $775.6 million, a 9% increase from 2023, and a net income of $14.3 million.

What corrections were made to the financial press release?

The corrections included adjustments in the cash flow statement, specifically replacing "Loss on extinguishment of debt" and adding "Investments in developed technology".

What is Vivid Seats' outlook for 2025?

Vivid Seats expects Marketplace GOV between $3.7 to $4.1 billion and revenues between $730.0 to $810.0 million for 2025.

How did Marketplace GOV perform in Q4 2024?

Marketplace GOV was $994.4 million in Q4 2024, down 11% from $1,112.3 million in Q4 2023, primarily due to event cancellations.

What are Vivid Seats' key partnerships mentioned in the release?

The press release highlights a new partnership with United Airlines aimed at leveraging Vivid Seats' infrastructure for broader audience reach.

$SEAT Insider Trading Activity

$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,358 shares for an estimated $36,970 .

. EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,993 shares for an estimated $12,519 .

. EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,648 shares for an estimated $10,752.

$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or “we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, is re-issuing in its entirety its press release providing financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, originally issued on March 12, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET, to correct the consolidated statement of cash flows attached thereto by (i) replacing the line item "Loss on extinguishment of debt" with the line item "Adjustment of liabilities under TRA" in the Cash flows from operating activities section and (ii) adding the line item "Investments in developed technology" in the Cash flows from investing activities section.





"As we reflect on 2024, we are encouraged by the performance of our investments that continue to drive differentiation and efficiency in our marketplace," said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. "In 2024 we harnessed synergies from Vegas.com, innovated with Game Center, and added robust seller functionality with Skybox Drive. As we look forward, we remain confident in the long-term tailwinds driving North American live events and will continue making investments to drive long-term success. We also see attractive international growth trends and are pleased to announce we have kicked off our European launch as we continue to focus on expanding our global footprint. Lastly, we are excited about our robust partnership pipeline, which includes a new partnership with United Airlines where we are leveraging our infrastructure and tapping into new audiences."







Full Year 2024 Key Operational and Financial Metrics









Marketplace GOV of $3,892.6 million – down 1% from $3,920.5 million in 2023



Revenues of $775.6 million – up 9% from $712.9 million in 2023



Net income of $14.3 million – down 87% from $113.1 million in 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $151.4 million – up 7% from $142.0 million in 2023









Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Operational and Financial Metrics









Marketplace GOV of $994.4 million – down 11% from $1,112.3 million in Q4 2023



Revenues of $199.8 million – up 1% from $198.3 million in Q4 2023



Net loss of $4.4 million – down 115% from net income of $28.5 million in Q4 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $34.2 million – down 2% from $35.1 million in Q4 2023







“Throughout 2024, we maintained our unit economics amidst heightened intensity in performance marketing channels,” said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CFO. “We expect continued competitive intensity in 2025 and are prepared to make additional investments to protect our market position. As we look ahead into 2025, we expect a return to top-line growth in the second half of the year as we begin to lap easier comps in the summer months. We continue to innovate and drive efficiencies as the landscape evolves and remain committed to delivering double-digit growth over the intermediate term. We expect substantial cash generation as we deliver top-line growth."







Key Performance Indicators ('000s)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Years Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Marketplace GOV



(1)











$





994,377













$





1,112,326













$





3,892,645













$





3,920,526













Marketplace orders



(2)















2,613

















2,974

















11,556

















10,898













Resale orders



(3)















115

















107

















431

















380













Adjusted EBITDA



(4)











$





34,243













$





35,103













$





151,419













$





141,982





























Marketplace gross order value ("Marketplace GOV") represents the total transactional amount of Marketplace orders placed on our platform in a period, inclusive of fees, exclusive of taxes, and net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, Marketplace GOV was negatively impacted by event cancellations in the amount of $21.1 million compared to $9.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, Marketplace GOV was negatively impacted by event cancellations in the amount of $95.9 million compared to $43.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in event cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher concert cancellations and a full year of event cancellations from Vegas.com and Wavedash.





Marketplace orders represent the volume of Marketplace-related transactions placed on our platform in a period, net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, our Marketplace segment experienced 43,019 event cancellations compared to 21,044 event cancellations during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, our Marketplace segment experienced 222,472 event cancellations compared to 99,078 event cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2023.





Resale orders represent the volume of Resale-related transactions placed on a given platform (including our own) in a period, net of event cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, our Resale segment experienced 792 event cancellations compared to 547 event cancellations during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, our Resale segment experienced 5,286 event cancellations compared to 2,910 event cancellations during the year ended December 31, 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations and serves as a useful measure for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. See the "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information, including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.























2025 Financial Outlook







Vivid Seats anticipates Marketplace GOV, revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be:







Marketplace GOV in the range of $3.7 to $4.1 billion



Revenues in the range of $730.0 to $810.0 million



Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $110.0 to $150.0 million



Additional detail around the 2025 outlook will be available on the fourth quarter 2024 earnings call.





*We calculate forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain information that would be included in the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures. We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income, or of forward-looking cash generation to forward-looking increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, excluding strategic acquisitions/investments and capital structure changes, because the timing and/or probable significance of certain excluded items that have not yet occurred and are outside of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.







Webcast Details







Vivid Seats will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2024 financial results, business updates and financial outlook. Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events page of the Vivid Seats Investor Relations website at





https://investors.vividseats.com/events-and-presentations





.







About Vivid Seats







Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and “would,” as well as similar expressions which predict or indicate future events and trends or which do not relate to historical matters, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, without limitation: our future operating results and financial position, including our expectations regarding Marketplace GOV, revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA; our expectations with respect to live event industry growth, concert supply, and our TAM and competitive positioning; our business strategy; the adoption and benefits of Skybox Drive; and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that can be difficult to predict and/or are outside of our control. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to generate sufficient cash flows and/or raise additional capital when necessary or desirable; the supply and demand of live concert, sporting, and theater events; the impact of adverse economic conditions and other factors affecting discretionary consumer and corporate spending; our ability to maintain and develop our relationships with ticket buyers, sellers, and partners; our ability to compete in the ticketing industry; our ability to continue to maintain and improve our platform and to successfully develop new and improved solutions and enhancements; the impact of extraordinary events, including disease epidemics; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, to complete planned acquisitions, and to realize the expected benefits of completed acquisitions (including our integration of Vegas.com, LLC and Wavedash Co., Ltd.); the impact of our acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; the impact of unfavorable outcomes in legislation and legal proceedings; our ability to maintain the integrity of our information systems and infrastructure, and to identify, assess, and manage relevant cybersecurity risks; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Contacts:









Investors







Kate Africk







Kate.Africk@vividseats.com









Media







Julia Young







Julia.Young@vividseats.com





















VIVID SEATS INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands, except per share data)

































December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





243,482













$





125,484













Restricted cash













1,166

















6,950













Accounts receivable – net













48,315

















58,481













Inventory – net













19,601

















21,018













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













32,607

















34,061













Total current assets













345,171

















245,994













Property and equipment – net













12,567

















10,156













Right-of-use assets – net













12,008

















9,826













Intangible assets – net













233,116

















241,155













Goodwill – net













943,119

















947,359













Deferred tax assets – net













77,967

















85,564













Investments













6,929

















6,993













Other assets













5,219

















3,052















Total assets













$









1,636,096

















$









1,550,099

















Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





232,984













$





257,514













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













165,047

















191,642













Deferred revenue













23,804

















34,674













Current maturities of long-term debt













3,950

















3,933













Total current liabilities













425,785

















487,763













Long-term debt – net













384,960

















264,632













Long-term lease liabilities













18,731

















16,215













TRA liability













155,720

















165,699













Other liabilities













36,865

















29,031













Total liabilities













1,022,061

















963,340















Commitments and contingencies



































Redeemable noncontrolling interests













352,922

















481,742













Shareholders' equity:

































Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 143,819,497 and 141,167,311 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













14

















14













Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 76,225,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













8

















8













Additional paid-in capital













1,267,710

















1,096,430













Treasury stock, at cost, 11,433,749 and 7,291,497 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













(75,568





)













(52,586





)









Accumulated deficit













(930,171





)













(939,596





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













(880





)













747













Total shareholders' equity













261,113

















105,017















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity













$









1,636,096

















$









1,550,099

































VIVID SEATS INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(in thousands)

































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Years Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Revenues













$









199,813

















$









198,303

















$









775,586

















$









712,879















Costs and expenses:

























































Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)













52,477

















51,346

















201,854

















182,184













Marketing and selling













79,452

















77,126

















285,146

















274,096













General and administrative













52,398

















51,160

















202,123

















159,081













Depreciation and amortization













12,584

















8,575

















44,238

















17,178













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













—

















—

















—

















(998





)









Total costs and expenses













196,911

















188,207

















733,361

















631,541















Income from operations

















2,902





















10,096





















42,225





















81,338















Interest expense – net













6,466

















4,909

















23,172

















13,505













Other income – net













(430





)













(2,744





)













(3,666





)













(3,109





)











Income (loss) before income taxes

















(3,134









)

















7,931





















22,719





















70,942















Income tax expense (benefit)













1,281

















(20,594





)













8,417

















(42,199





)











Net income (loss)

















(4,415









)

















28,525





















14,302





















113,141















Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests













(3,528





)













3,560

















4,877

















38,605















Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders













$









(887









)













$









24,965

















$









9,425

















$









74,536

































VIVID SEATS INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(in thousands)





























Years Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities



































Net income









$





14,302













$





113,141













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













44,238

















17,178













Amortization of leases













1,697

















818













Amortization of deferred financing costs













988

















924













Equity-based compensation













50,429

















27,614













Change in fair value of warrants













(4,044





)













(971





)









Loss on asset disposals













277

















685













Change in fair value of derivative asset













800

















(536





)









Deferred income tax expense (benefit)













1,246

















(44,859





)









Non-cash interest income – net













(890





)













(261





)









Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)













4,056

















(2,177





)









Adjustment of liabilities under TRA













(6,166





)













574













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













—

















(998





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable – net













9,776

















(17,129





)









Inventory – net













1,413

















(8,184





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,161

















(1,176





)









Accounts payable













(23,691





)













53,817













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













(30,164





)













1,336













Deferred revenue













(10,870





)













827













Long-term lease liabilities













(994





)













—













Other assets and liabilities – net













358

















6,697















Net cash provided by operating activities

















53,922





















147,320

















Cash flows from investing activities



































Purchases of property and equipment













(4,227





)













(895





)









Purchases of personal seat licenses













(737





)













(542





)









Investments in developed technology













(19,014





)













(11,339





)









Purchases of seat images













(347





)













—













Disbursement of 2024 Sponsorship Loan













(2,000





)













—













Payments of Acquired Domain Name Obligation













(417





)













—













Transfer of cash consideration during Acquisitions, net of cash acquired













—

















(206,865





)









Investment in Note and Warrant













—

















(6,000





)











Net cash used in investing activities

















(26,742









)

















(225,641









)













Cash flows from financing activities



































Payments of 2022 First Lien Loan













(689





)













(2,750





)









Repurchases of Class A common stock













(22,982





)













(20,092





)









Tax distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests













(10,014





)













(14,304





)









Payments of Shoko Chukin Bank Loan













(2,655





)













(279





)









Payments of deferred financing costs and other debt-related expenses













(315





)













—













Proceeds from 2024 First Lien Loan













125,500

















—













Payments of 2024 First Lien Loan













(1,975





)













—













Payments of taxes related to net settlement of equity incentive awards













(714





)













—













Payment of liabilities under TRA













(77





)













—













Cash paid for milestone payments













—

















(6,005





)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

















86,079





















(43,430









)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













(1,045





)













1,895















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

















112,214





















(119,856









)













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period

















132,434





















252,290

















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period













$









244,648

















$









132,434

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



































Cash paid for interest









$





19,498













$





19,330













Cash paid for income taxes









$





5,469













$





4,021























Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures







We present adjusted EBITDA and cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA, which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, because they are key measures used by analysts, investors, and others to evaluate companies in our industry. Additionally, these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are used by management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting.





We believe these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are useful measures for understanding, evaluating, and highlighting trends in our operating results and for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance because they exclude the impact of items that are outside of our control and/or not reflective of ongoing performance related directly to the operation of our business.





These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures do not reflect all amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may exclude certain recurring costs such as: income tax expense (benefit); interest expense – net; depreciation and amortization; sales tax liability; transaction costs; equity-based compensation; litigation, settlements, and related costs; change in fair value of warrants; loss on asset disposals; change in fair value of derivative asset; unrealized foreign currency losses (gains); adjustment of liabilities under our Tax Receivable Agreement; and change in fair value of contingent consideration[AA1] . In addition, other companies may calculate similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP financial measures differently than we do, thereby limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP amounts that are excluded from our presentation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.





We calculate cash generation as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA as the projected increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, excluding any strategic acquisitions/investments and capital structure changes, divided by adjusted EBITDA. The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure (in thousands):



















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Years Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Net income (loss)













$









(4,415









)













$









28,525

















$









14,302

















$









113,141















Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:

























































Income tax expense (benefit)













1,281

















(20,594





)













8,417

















(42,199





)









Interest expense – net













6,466

















4,909

















23,172

















13,505













Depreciation and amortization













12,584

















8,575

















44,238

















17,178













Sales tax liability



(1)















3,147

















3,172

















5,760

















3,172













Transaction costs



(2)















2,877

















5,545

















9,528

















12,779













Equity-based compensation



(3)















12,144

















7,126

















50,429

















27,614













Litigation, settlements, and related costs



(4)















486

















(45





)













650

















215













Change in fair value of warrants



(5)















1,669

















20

















(4,044





)













(971





)









Loss on asset disposals



(6)















117

















634

















277

















685













Change in fair value of derivative asset



(7)















263

















(619





)













800

















(536





)









Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)



(8)















3,790

















(2,719





)













4,056

















(2,177





)









Adjustment of liabilities under TRA



(9)















(6,166





)













574

















(6,166





)













574













Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(10)















—

















—

















—

















(998





)











Adjusted EBITDA













$









34,243

















$









35,103

















$









151,419

















$









141,982































During the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, we accrued for sales and indirect tax liabilities in jurisdictions where we were not yet collecting from customers (reduced by abatements received and inclusive of any penalties and interest assessed by the respective jurisdictions).





Relates to: (i) legal, accounting, tax, and other professional fees; (ii) personnel costs related to retention bonuses; (iii) integration costs; and (iv) transaction-related expenses. Costs in the year ended December 31, 2024 primarily related to the refinancing of our first lien loan, repurchases of our Class A common stock, and various strategic investments. Costs in the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily related to secondary offerings of our Class A common stock, our acquisitions of Vegas.com.com, LLC and Wavedash Co., Ltd., and various strategic investments.





Relates to equity granted pursuant to our 2021 Incentive Award Plan, as amended, and profits interests issued prior to our merger transaction with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (the “Merger Transaction”), neither of which are considered indicative of our core operating performance.





Relates to external legal costs, settlement costs, and insurance recoveries that were unrelated to our core business operations.





Relates to the revaluation of warrants to purchase common units of Hoya Intermediate, LLC held by Hoya Topco, LLC following the Merger Transaction.





Relates to asset disposals, which are not considered indicative of our core operating performance.





Relates to the revaluation of derivatives recorded at fair value.





Relates to unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) from the remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies on the balance sheet date.





Relates to the remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability.





Relates to the revaluation of Vivid Picks earnouts.











