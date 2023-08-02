Vivid Seats Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SEAT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vivid Seats Inc (Symbol: SEAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.81, changing hands as low as $7.60 per share. Vivid Seats Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEAT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.29 per share, with $9.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.64.

