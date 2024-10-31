Vivid Seats appoints Stewart to its board of directors

Vivid Seats (SEAT) announced the effective date of the appointment of Adam Stewart to its Board of Directors is November 1, 2024. Stewart has also been appointed to Vivid Seats’ Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He joins Vivid Seats’ Board with extensive Media and Entertainment experience, including nearly two decades at Google (GOOGL), where he currently serves as Vice President, Consumer, Government & Entertainment.

