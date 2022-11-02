Commodities

Vivid pink diamond could go for $35 million at Christie's auction

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

November 02, 2022 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by Cecile Mantovani for Reuters ->

GENEVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction could sell for up to $35 million at a Christie's sale of rare jewels on Nov. 8, the auctioneer said on Wednesday.

"The diamond weighs 18.18 carats, which is of course an extremely fortuitous number for Asian collectors. We've had a huge amount of interest around the world already," said Max Fawcett, head of Christie's jewellery department in Geneva.

"The colour is exceptional. It's a true vivid pink and a clean stone. It really, really is a gem and something that we haven't seen in a long time at Christie's."

The Fortune Pink Diamond is estimated to go for $25 million to $35 million.

The largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie's was the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which got $50.4 million in 2018, a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction.

($1 = 0.9992 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Cecile Mantovani; writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter