Markets
PFE

Vivet : FDA Authorizes To Proceed With Phase 1/2 Study On Gene Therapy For Wilson Disease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vivet Therapeutics, a privately held gene therapy biotech company, and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared Vivet's Investigational New Drug or IND application for the GATEWAY study for the potential treatment of Wilson disease, a rare and potentially life-threatening liver disorder.

The study is a phase 1/2 clinical trial that will evaluate Vivet's proprietary, investigational gene therapy vector, VTX-801. Vivet expects to enroll the first patient in early 2021.

VTX-801 is a novel, investigational rAAV-based gene therapy vector designed to deliver a miniaturized ATP7B transgene encoding, a functional protein that has been shown to restore copper homeostasis, reverse liver pathology and reduce copper accumulation in the brain of a mouse model of Wilson disease.

The GATEWAY trial will measure relevant biomarkers to evaluate physiological restoration of copper elimination and transport in patients.

In March 2019, Pfizer acquired a minority equity interest in Vivet and secured an exclusive option to acquire all outstanding shares.

In September 2020, Vivet and Pfizer signed an agreement for the manufacture by Pfizer of the VTX-801 vector for the GATEWAY study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular