Vivendi's third quarter revenue rises less than 1% year-on-year

Oct 20 (Reuters) - French media company Vivendi VIV.PA on Thursday reported third quarter revenue growth of 0.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like for like basis, helped by growth in its advertising unit Havas.

Sales totalled 2.58 billion euros ($2.54 billion), against 2.48 billion euros in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 1.0175 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Susan Fenton)

