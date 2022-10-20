VIV

Vivendi's third quarter revenue rises less than 1% year-on-year

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French media company Vivendi on Thursday reported third quarter revenue growth of 0.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like for like basis, helped by growth in its advertising unit Havas.

Sales totalled 2.58 billion euros ($2.54 billion), against 2.48 billion euros in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 1.0175 euros)

