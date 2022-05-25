Vivendi's takeover of Lagardere suceeds with 55% of capital acquired - AMF filing

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Vivendi's VIV.PA take over of publishing group Lagardere LAGA.PA succeeded, France's financial watchdog AMF said on Wednesday, adding that the company controlled by the billionaire Bollore family had managed to acquire around 55.4% of Lagardere's share capital.

Vivendi now holds 45.9% of voting rights, the AMF added.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)

