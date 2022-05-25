VIV

Vivendi's takeover of Lagardere suceeds with 55% of capital acquired - AMF filing

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Vivendi's take over of publishing group Lagardere succeeded, France's financial watchdog AMF said on Wednesday, adding that the company controlled by the billionaire Bollore family had managed to acquire around 55.4% of Lagardere's share capital.

Vivendi now holds 45.9% of voting rights, the AMF added.

