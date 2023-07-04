Vivendi's Prisma Media in talks to sell Gala magazine to Groupe Figaro

July 4 (Reuters) - French media company Vivendi on Tuesday said its subsidiary Prisma Media has started talks with Groupe Figaro to sell Gala magazine.

Vivendi added on Tuesday that it is confident in completing the transaction by October.

The sale of Gala magazine had been a condition set by the European Commission to approve the completion of Vivendi's acquisition of French publishing giant Lagardere LAGA.PA.

