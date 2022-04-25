Vivendi's first-quarter sales up 7.9%, driven by pay-TV and Havas

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA said first-quarter sales grew by 7.9% from a year earlier on the basis of constant exchange rates and excluding acquisitions, driven by the performance of its pay-TV and advertising unit.

Total revenue over the period advanced to 2.38 billion euros ($2.56 billion) from 2.1 billion a year ago. Pay-TV Canal Plus, now the company's biggest asset after the spin-off of Universal Music Group, saw sales grow by 6% to 1.45 billion euros.

Sales at Vivendi's ad unit Havas also increased by 11.3% to 591 millions euros.

($1 = 0.9284 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.