VIV

Vivendi's first-quarter sales up 7.9%, driven by pay-TV and Havas

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

French media giant Vivendi said first-quarter sales grew by 7.9% from a year earlier on the basis of constant exchange rates and excluding acquisitions, driven by the performance of its pay-TV and advertising unit.

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA said first-quarter sales grew by 7.9% from a year earlier on the basis of constant exchange rates and excluding acquisitions, driven by the performance of its pay-TV and advertising unit.

Total revenue over the period advanced to 2.38 billion euros ($2.56 billion) from 2.1 billion a year ago. Pay-TV Canal Plus, now the company's biggest asset after the spin-off of Universal Music Group, saw sales grow by 6% to 1.45 billion euros.

Sales at Vivendi's ad unit Havas also increased by 11.3% to 591 millions euros.

($1 = 0.9284 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters