Vivendi's first-quarter sales up 5%, driven by Universal

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Vivendi's first-quarter revenue grew by 5% from a year earlier, the French media giant said on Thursday, driven by the prolonged strong performance of its music unit Universal.

Group revenue rose to 3.90 billion euros ($4.69 billion), propelled by a 9.4% jump of Universal Music Group, which Vivendi intends to list by the end of the year.

This slightly missed the 3.94 billion-euro average consensus provided by Visible Alpha and cited by Jefferies in a note.

($1 = 0.8323 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Edmund Blair)

