Vivendi's first-quarter sales rise 4.4%, led by Universal

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French media conglomerate Vivendi reported on Monday a 4.4% growth in revenue in the first quarter at constant currency and perimeter, led by its music division Universal.

Vivendi's revenue rose to 3.87 billion euros ($4.20 billion)over the period from 3.46 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based group said in a statement.

The group's advertising unit Havas, as well as publishing subsidiary Editis, suffered a decline in their activities in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vivendi said, adding that sales for these businesses were likely to be affected in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

